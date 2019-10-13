VL OMNI Announces an Exclusive Event in Dubai, UAE Official Press Release

VL OMNI and Creative971 announce an exclusive event for high-growth ecommerce enterprise retailers sponsored by Shopify Plus

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VL OMNI, a Canadian-based agile point to multi-channel data integration platform operating globally, announces an invite-only event tailored to elite and luxury Middle Eastern brands interested in learning more about Shopify Plus and cutting-edge ecommerce for MEMA. In partnership with Creative 971, Shopify Plus, LS Retail, and the Canadian Consulate in the UAE, invitees will hear first-hand from Shopify Plus Partners and scaling MEMA merchants about both opportunities and challenges that come with brand growth under the theme of “Ecommerce With Shopify Plus in the GCC”.

Supported by and unified under the Shopify Plus and Shopify Plus Partner community, VL and Creative971 are delighted to be able to help bring top-tier technologies and industry experts to the growing retail ecommerce market in the Middle East, including helping to bring together in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates through hosting this education and thought leadership-forward gathering. Both VL OMNI and Creative971 are excited to continue to expand our reach alongside valued partners in the multichannel and ecommerce retail space and to continue to build lasting relationships with our partners worldwide.

About VL OMNI:

VL OMNI is an iPaaS point-to-multipoint serverless data integration platform able to capture business rules for a fully automated supply chain and technology stack. Extend the reach of your ecommerce or multichannel business with VL OMNI while maintaining agility and scalability. VL OMNI is fully EU-GDPR compliant. Start a conversation today.

Jessica Thiele - VL OMNI

Director of Marketing

NA: 1-905-814-1790 UK: 44-2039365340

jthiele@virtuallogistics.ca

www.VLOMNI.com

About Creative971:

Creative971, founded in 2016, is an E-Commerce agency trusted by the UAE and GCC top brands to deliver their online retail and omnichannel solutions on Shopify Plus. With extensive knowledge about the UAE and GCC market, Creative971 is the leading Shopify Agency and Shopify Plus partner. We have in-depth knowledge on current and upcoming online retail commerce and best practices in product strategy, user experience, development, and marketing. Learn more here.

Julia Jackle - Creative971

Co-Founder and CEO

+971 4 383 6307

info@creative971.com

creative971.com





