ConnectHER Media's Gen Z Social Summit Hits So-Cal at the Great Wolf Lodge

The Gen Z Social Summit brings together teen creators and influencers across different platforms for a 3 Day event that enables them to collaborate and gain valuable industry access and education.” — Laura Filipowicz CEO ConnectHER Media creator of the Gen Z Social Summit

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectHER Media's Gen Z Social Summit arrives in So-Cal for the second year in a row October 18-20, 2019 at the Great Wolf Lodge 12681 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840. The Gen Z Social Summit will host more than 1,200 teen creators and influencers with a collective audience reach of more than 15 million. The brainchild of Laura Filipowicz CEO of ConnectHER Media the Gen Z Social Summit brings together innovative Gen Z influencers and connects them with brands and leading organizations from across the nation. The Summit is primarily an invitation-only, interactive, and educational convention for Generation Z Influencers, their families, and Social Media Moms.The 2019 SoCal Summit is poised as the Gen Z event of the year kicking off Friday evening with a one-of-a-kind unparalleled VIP red carpet experience, Fashion Show, and Private Water Park Party. The event opens with “Sweet Night,” A Gen Z Welcoming Reception & Mixer sponsored by the Great Wolf Lodge, photo experiences sponsored by Samsung Mobile USA, red carpet arrivals in partnership with LRM Publicity, Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring The Gen Z Girls & Gen Z Guys for eTruism & KEZZ Skate, Mixed Up Clothing, and the launch of Gen Z Designer/ Actor Jax Malcolm’s Trident Line featuring celebrity models from Marvel, Brat, ABC, NBC, Disney Channel, FOX and more, with music from DJ Tuug. The evening is capped with the Gen Z Social Summit X Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark After Dark Private Party.Highlights from Saturday’s exclusive event include: educational workshops for teens and parents in the areas of social media, content creation, technology, mental health, and entertainment, Mega Influencer panel including TikTok, YouTube and Instagram creators, “The Amazing Great Wolf Race!” An interactive social media experience taking place throughout the Great Wolf Lodge, catered lunch sponsored by the Great Wolf Lodge, expert and peer lead round-table discussions and training, and the “Teens in Entertainment Panel,” moderated by The Young Artist Academy (YAA).Saturday night brings a private VIP red carpet launch party for ConnectHER Media and ZStar Agency’s Gen Z Girls X Gen Z Guys Influencer Team. The luxury event opens with "Primp & Prep with Petite n' Pretty," to ready party goers, the evening will also include a Glow in the Dark experience provided by the Holiday Hostess and Illuminate Event Services, Ultimate VSCO Brand activation, exclusive swag, along with several surprise performances, music by DJ Tuug and Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home star Jordyn Curet will perform her original single, “Lift Me Up.”The Gen Z Social Summit concludes Sunday October 20, 2019 with educational workshops, meet and greets, and panel discussions. Sunday also hosts the launch of ConnectHer Media’s Gen Alpha Summit with activations sponsored by the Great Wolf Lodge. The Gen Alpha Summit recognizes the power of creators, and influencers ages 5-12 who are already shaping the social landscape with their combined youthful power.Confirmed celebrity and influential speakers include: Gabby Murray (TikTok), Makenna Kelly (ASMR Youtube/ Instagram sensation Life With Mak), JT Casey (TikTok), Madi Filipowicz (Gen Z Instagram Influencer), Gracie Kate (ASMR Youtuber/ Instagram Influencer), Ashley Wicka (Youtuber) , Priscilla Mae (TikTok), Jax Malcolm (The CW/ Designer), Austin Felt (TikTok), Aydon Holley (Tiktok), Josh Krumich (TikTok), Connor Dean (Meme King Butch the Bully from Cool Cat), Nick Bencivengo (Dancer/ TikTok), Dom Brack (TikTok), Ryan Paynter(Instagram Nano Influencer),.Audrey Hope (Youtuber), Jordyn Curet (CBS, Disney Channel), Jonathan Gio (TikTok) , Emma Faith (Instagram Nano Influencer), Elisabeth Anisimow (Artist), and Eden Skory (Youtube The Skory’s).Participating brands and sponsors of ConnectHER Media’s Gen Z Social Summit include: The Great Wolf Lodge, Samsung USA, LRM Publicity, Petite n’ Pretty, School of Rock, Curly Chic / Curly Kids, Young Artist Academy, PaperMart, Ultimate VSCO Brand, Holiday Hostess, Xcaret, Blastz, eTruism, Justin and Taylor, Far Out Toys, Stars Above Balloons, Party Pretty Sweet, Famileague, Kia Motors, Fab Fit Fun, The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, CT & Co., DJ Tuug, and Illuminate Event Services.ConnectHER Media recognizes the importance of both Generation Z and Generation Alpha in family purchasing and decision making. These digital natives comprise the most diverse, tech savvy, and entrepreneurial generations we’ve ever had. With the Gen Z Social Summit and Gen Alpha Summit ConnectHER Media is leading the way in educational workshops in conjunction with industry professionals and young influencers who have already made their mark in social media, the entertainment industry, and business. ConnectHER Media’s CEO Laura Filipowicz’s newest endeavor ZStar Digital Agency is the natural progression of her previous work starting with the Gen Z Girls X Gen Z Guys Influencer Team and the #CrushIt2020 Tour; ConnectHER Media is taking the digital world by storm.

