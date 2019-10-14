115 Orlando Employers at the Diversity Job Fair - November 22th, 2019 Amway Center

Jobs in Orlando Florida

Over 6,500 Jobs, Free Parking, Professional Headshots and Career Experts

“This job fair is not only for those looking for a job but also for those currently working who are underemployed, tired of commuting long distances or just plain ready to make a job change".” — Roger Lear

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Blue, Florida Classic Career Expo & Diversity Job Fair will feature over 115 employers and 6,500 open jobs.This one of a kind career event will take place at the Amway Center on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 10 am-2 pm. Employers from over 17 sectors (both private and public) will be live to showcase their job opportunities. Jobs in healthcare, technology, sales, hospitality, education, public sector, construction, skilled labor, security, customer service, and so many more.“Let’s face it...employers are having a hard time finding talent in our low unemployment situation in Orlando”, said Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “This career expo and job fair is not only for those looking for a job but also for those currently working who are underemployed, tired of commuting long distances or just plain ready to make a job change. Job seekers have great power today, and you can use this to meet outstanding employers live at this event”.Many of Orlando’s top companies are participating, including Orlando Health, Universal Orlando, Florida Blue, Tri-City Electrical, Orange County Fire Rescue, Penske, Exploria Resorts, City Furniture, ADP, Tews Company, University of Florida, Massey Services, and UCF to name a few. Updated information about all job fair related information can be found at www.OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair Job seekers are invited to attend the career expo to learn from world-class career speakers to learn the tactics needed to land great jobs. Lisa Maile’s session, “Power Interviewing: Present the Strongest, Most Marketable YOU,” is so powerful it will make you realize that your appearance, nonverbal communication, and soft skills, when perfected, maybe more important than many of the skills needed for the job. All sessions take place for FREE at the Amway Center.“Many job seekers apply to jobs and never hear back from the employer.”, said Lear states. “A career event like this one gives job seekers a chance to meet live company recruiters. The first impression a job seeker makes is ten times more valuable than emailing a resume. It is important to meet live recruiters if you want to upgrade your career”.The 2019 Florida Blue, Florida Classic Career Expo & Diversity Job Fair on November 22, 2019, is freeto the public, and job seekers are urged to sign up today. Free parking at the GEICO Garage sponsored by Holler Classic and free professional headshots by Mindy Kerr Photography. In addition to free career classes, professional resume reviewers will be on hand to help you with your resume. All job fair information for employers and job seekers can be found at www.OrlandoJobs.com/JobFair About OrlandoJobs.comOrlandoJobs.com is Central Florida’s #1 online job site, with an average of 110,000 visitors permonth. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba, and is the officialemployment website of GOSHRM (Greater Orlando Human Resource Association www.goshrm.org ) along with partners WKMG Channel 6’s ClickOrlando.com and the OrlandoWeekly (print and online).



