LIBERTARIAN PERSPECTIVE ON IMMIGRATION REFORM

SACRAMENTO, CA, US, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Libertarian Party of California condemns massive roundups by the federal government of Hispanic-Americans and others in a hunt for aliens not possessing required documents. At its most recent meeting, the Party’s Executive Committee passed the following Resolution:WHEREAS the Libertarian Party of California condemns massive roundups by the federal government of Hispanic-Americans and others in a hunt for aliens not possessing required government documents, and;WHEREAS those suspected of being undocumented aliens are denied the fundamental freedom to labor and to move about unmolested, and;WHEREAS the Libertarian Party opposes welfare payments to aliens just as we oppose welfare payments to all other persons;THEREFORE, BE IT NOW RESOLVED THAT the Libertarian Party of California calls for the lifting of all restrictions on immigration and for full amnesty for currently undocumented aliens;BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT we support the abolition of the Border Patrol and of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.Mimi Robson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of California said, “We, like most Americans, are ashamed by the current state of the immigration debate. We see children separated from their parents, people dying while held in state captivity and government camps designed to house folks designated as ‘illegal.’”The Libertarian Party of California is in support of free markets and individual liberty; we believe the right of an immigrant to seek work or education in the U.S. is not up for discussion and any attempt to justify this monstrous treatment of our alien friends is not compatible with libertarian philosophy and traditional American values.While the Libertarian Party understands the desire of some to secure our borders due to the influx of immigrants, we believe that most of the reasons given for such actions are misguided. Most immigrants, be they ‘legal’ or ‘illegal,’ are simply seeking a better life for their families with no intentions of gaming the system or being put on the government dole. We oppose welfare payments to aliens, just as we oppose government entitlement programs for all persons.About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party (LP) was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. Over 19 million votes were cast for Libertarian candidates nationally in the 2016 election and since then the party has experienced a surge in new registered Libertarian voters in California. The LP seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease government interference in the economy and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The Libertarian Party of California (LPC) is an affiliate of the Libertarian National Committee (LNC) which has affiliates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about the LPC, go to www.ca.lp.org



