The Libertarian Party of California Announces 2026 State Convention: 'Love and Liberty'

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Libertarian Party of California proudly announces its 2026 Annual Convention, themed “Love and Liberty.” The event will take place over Valentine’s Day weekend, February 13–15, 2026, at the Handlery Hotel in San Diego.As the political landscape continues to shift, California Libertarians are gathering to champion the principles of individual sovereignty, free markets, and peace. The “Love and Liberty” theme highlights the party’s commitment to a world where individuals are free to pursue their own happiness and values without government interference.“This is a critical moment for our party as we prepare for the upcoming election cycle,” said Convention Committee Chair Mimi Robson. “We are bringing together the brightest minds in the liberty movement to celebrate our progress and chart a course for a freer California.”Highlights of the 2026 Convention include:Keynote Speakers & Debates: The weekend features a robust lineup, including a keynote address by Lars Mapstead, a California gubernatorial candidate debate, and a highly anticipated LNC Chair debate.Expert Presentations: Featured speakers include Susan Shelley of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association on protecting Proposition 13, Shaun Frederickson of First Liberty on religious freedom, and Michael Schwartz of San Diego County Gun Owners PAC.Essential Party Business: Delegates will meet to elect the Executive and Judicial Committees, endorse Libertarian candidates for the 2026 elections, and select the California delegation to the 2026 Libertarian National Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan.Social Events: Attendees can enjoy an informal social gathering on Friday evening, the Love and Liberty Gala on Saturday night, and themed breakfast and lunch sessions.Registration and Venue Information: Full ticket packages that include food events, including the Gala, are sold out. Free business sessions are open to all members of the Libertarian Party of California. The general public is welcome to attend the Friday evening social. For the most current information, visit www.ca.lp.org/convention Location: Handlery Hotel, 950 Hotel Circle North, San Diego, CA 92108Dates: February 13–15, 2026The Libertarian Party is the third-largest political party in the United States, dedicated to the principle that all individuals have the right to exercise sole dominion over their own lives. Respect for individual rights is the essential precondition for a free and prosperous world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.