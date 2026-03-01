Libertarian Party of California Calls for Immediate Halt to U.S. Regime Change Operations in Iran

The Libertarian Party of California calls for an immediate halt to unauthorized military action and a return to constitutional war powers.

If American lives may be lost, Congress must debate and authorize war before a single shot is fired. Casualties are not abstractions; they are families forever changed.” — The Libertarian Party of California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Libertarian Party of California is calling for the immediate cessation of U.S. military operations in Iran reportedly initiated today under “Operation Epic Fury.” Public statements from President Donald Trump make clear that the objective of this action is regime change.War is not a just a slogan, a line in a press conference or a television moment. It is a decision that costs lives, drains treasure, and reshapes the future of a nation.In announcing the operation, President Trump stated, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties. That often happens in war.” That sentence alone should give every American pause. Casualties are not abstractions. They are sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, neighbors and friends.“This is exactly why the Constitution places the power to declare war in Congress,” said LPC Chair Loren Dean. “If American lives may be lost, then the American people — through their elected representatives — deserve an open debate and a lawful vote before a single shot is fired. We cannot continue normalizing unilateral war.”For more than two decades, administrations of both parties have stretched and repurposed old Authorizations for Use of Military Force to justify new conflicts in new countries. Congress has repeatedly failed to reclaim its authority, and the result has been a permanent state of military engagement with no clear endpoint and no meaningful accountability.“Californians have seen this story before. We were promised quick victories. We were promised stability. Instead, we got generational wars, ballooning debt, and thousands of families forever changed. The U.S. government should not be rushing headlong into another regime change operation without constitutional authorization and without a direct, imminent threat to our nation.”California is home to millions of veterans and military families, as well as one of the largest Iranian-American communities in the country. Escalation abroad does not happen in a vacuum. It reverberates here — economically, socially, and morally. Energy shocks, inflation, deficit spending, and the human toll of war do not stay overseas.We cannot keep repeating the post 9/11 playbook. Vague intelligence briefings, sweeping executive authority, and emotional appeals to fear are not substitutes for constitutional process. If this war is necessary, make the case to Congress. If it cannot withstand debate, it should not proceed.The Libertarian Party of California calls on Congress to immediately reassert its constitutional war powers and to halt further escalation unless and until a formal declaration of war is authorized. Decisions of war and peace belong to the representatives of the American people — not to a single office, and not to inertia.The LPC further calls for a foreign policy grounded in restraint, constitutional governance, and a recognition that endless intervention has made Americans less secure, not more.

