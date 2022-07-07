Libertarian Party of California Demands California Attorney General Held Accountable for Gun Owner’s Data Breach
Suspected Retaliation over SCOTUS Bruen Decision Endangers Innocent Citizens
Days after the Supreme Court issued a ruling on the “good cause” requirements for CCW permits the California Department of Justice published a list of CCW holders in the state.”SACRAMENTO, CA, US, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Days after the Supreme Court issued a ruling on the “good cause” requirements for concealed carry weapons permits (CCW), the California Department of Justice admitted to a data breach which includes a list of CCW holders in the state. The list included names, birthdates, home addresses, and the nature of the permit. Such a data breach endangers people who have already been deemed at greater risk than the rest of the population as a reason for issuing a carry permit. Although the data was published for less than 24 hours it has already been found on the “dark web,” and given the timing of the breach this “mistake” seems suspect.
— Libertarian Party of California
The Libertarian Party of California’s (LPCA) Executive Committee overwhelmingly approved a resolution demanding that California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Department of Justice be held accountable for this breach which egregiously endangering the lives of over 200,000 citizens, including judges, women in hiding from domestic abusers, victims of sexual assault, among many others who have had the necessity to seeks a CCW for self-defense and protection. The LPCA calls for the immediate repeal of all legislation and regulation that allows such information to be collected and stored by an agency that has demonstrated they cannot be entrusted to ensure the privacy of its citizens, which endangers the lives of countless innocent citizens.
The entire resolution can be read HERE
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have been openly critical of basic Second Amendment rights leading up to and immediately after the Supreme Court’s decision in the landmark case NYSRPA v Bruen. Their opposition has even been demonstrated in attempts to model gun control measures on Texas’ abortion laws as retaliation in culture war grievance politics. In December of 2021, Newsom has been quoted saying, "SCOTUS is letting private citizens in Texas sue to stop abortion?! If that's the precedent then we'll let Californians sue those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets…"
The Libertarian Party of California believes that government officials should work towards improving the lives of their constituents by upholding a political framework of individual liberty and free markets. Punishing law-abiding citizens for exercising their constitutionally mandated rights undermines the legitimacy of institutions and endangers the general public.
About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party (LP) was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. The Libertarian, Democratic, and Republican parties were the only parties that appeared on every ballot in the US in 2020. The Libertarian Party of California (LPC) is an affiliate of the Libertarian National Libertarian Party which has affiliates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about the LPC, go to www.ca.lp.org
