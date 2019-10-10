Italian American ONE VOICE Commends Dallas Columbus Day Italian Festival

Celebrate Columbus Day on Sunday October 13 with the Dallas Columbus Day Parade Committee

The celebration will help keep the history, traditions and Italian American Heritage alive in Texas and in the USA.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, US, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloomfield, NJ - The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, commends the Dallas Columbus Day Parade Committee for organizing an important day of events commemorating Columbus Day.

The Dallas Columbus Day Parade Committee, in partnership with the city of Dallas, announced the celebration of the Columbus Day Italian Festival, Sunday, October 13th, with ceremonial opening remarks at 11:30 a.m at the Ronald Kirk Bridge and Felix H. Lozada, Sr. Gateway, 301 Canada Dr, Dallas, Texas 75207. The celebration will help keep the history, traditions and Italian American Heritage Alive in Texas and in the USA.

Since Italian explorer and navigator Christopher Columbus discovered America, Italian Americans have shaped the culture of Dallas, Texas, and Nation.

Since 1920, the day has been an annual national celebration, with President Theodore Roosevelt designating October 12th as Columbus Day. In 1971, President Richard Nixon designated the second Monday in October as a Federal public holiday.

Columbus Day is a day recognizing the countless Italians and Italian American pioneers who, with a great spirit of discovery, pursued the unknown. Indeed, Italian and Italian American scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs have all worked together to better the world.

In recent years many immigrants have made a new home in the Lone Star State, to build better lives for themselves and their families. Their hard work is evident as one looks around the city to realize that, in many streets, buildings, and real estate developments and architectural designs, there is an Italian influence to show the contributions made by these citizens. The significance of this year's celebration will also be to demonstrate deepest appreciation for the State of Texas and the greater city of Dallas area for giving many Italian Americans and all citizens the opportunity to grow. The Italian American Community, strives to make additional contributions to assist the cities of the Dallas Metroplex in shaping its cultural life and in participating in more activities in the future. It will also be a recognition by the Italian American community of the service and sacrifice of all the Military Veterans, Armed Forces, and Public Safety Personnel who fight everyday for the freedom, safety and peace of this nation and the world and of the families who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty. The ceremony will have the presence of Consul General of Italy Federico Ciattaglia, and Official Dignitaries at Local and State levels.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially recognized and proclaimed the month of October "Italian Heritage Month"

Official Italian Representative in USA for the Council General of Italians Living Abroad (CGIE) Vincenzo Arcobelli said, "The Columbus Day Italian Festival will be a symbol that unites all the communities as an expression of joy and show the scenic view of Downtown Dallas to our friends abroad. We Look forward to celebrating with you. Let' celebrate the day to honor Italy's rich heritage and the enduring bonds between our countries during the month of October, dedicated to the Italian language and culture in the world, and to share a moment of friendship with the community at large."

For more details and additional information contact the Columbus Day Parade Committee at info@sicilianassociationtexas.org or call (972) 666-1090, www.sicilianassociationtexas.org

IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.

To join or obtain more information on IAOVC visit iaovc.org.

