NuSierra Colombia SAS Begins Operations at its Fully Completed San Vicente Cultivation Facility

we are excited to bring this facility fully-online to meet the rapidly expanding needs of medical patients world-wide for the highest quality, cannabis oils and extracts” — Matias Gaviria

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) has completed the construction and successfully started operations of its medical cannabis cultivation facility with numerous harvests to-date. Sitting on over five (5) hectares of fertile land in Eastern Antioquia, the compound includes a nursery, production greenhouses, warehouses and state-of-the-art drying facilities. NuSierra presently employs over thirty (30) employees at and continues to hire additional cultivation and support staff.

NuSierra follows Good Agricultural Practices and organic production protocols and is capable of cultivating of over 145 fully registered, world-class CBD, THC and other cannabinoid dominant strains. Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO reports that “we are excited to bring this facility fully-online to meet the rapidly expanding needs of medical patients world-wide for the highest quality, cannabis oils and extracts.” The facility is capable of producing tens of thousands of kilograms of medical cannabis for use in manufacturing sophisticated products for patients in medical need in Colombia and other legal, emerging markets.

NuSierra is a fully, licensed compliant medical cannabis company, which received its Colombian cannabis licenses in early 2018. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.