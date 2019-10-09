Lisa Harrington to Speak at Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter October 2019 Luncheon Meeting in Fort Worth

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Harrington will be the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting of Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas Chapter on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Fort Worth Petroleum Club. Ms. Harrington will present on the topic of “Establishing Trust.”Ms. Harrington is a Vistage Chair, Strategic Coach & Brand Strategist who guides leaders through their own illusions & realities, helping deliver better results by increasing their understanding of the human equation.Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend WEN - North Texas luncheons is $30 for members and $45 for non-members if paid in advance. Member and non-member registration the day of the event is $45, space permitting.WEN -North Texas hosted our annual WEN - North Texas Appreciation Tea last week on October 3 at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, Texas. “The event was a fun, interactive way to express our appreciation to our sponsors and other key allies for their continued support of our chapter. Such support is critical in the pursuit of our mission of building a community of women in energy that is focused on education, career development and advocacy,” said Monica Messick, 2019 President of WEN- North Texas Chapter.WEN - North Texas would like to extend an invitation to all of our members and guests to join us in Fort Worth for our “WEN - North Texas -Ladies Night Out” Socials hosted at various locations on the second Thursday of each month starting in October through the end of the year. We will start off our series in October at the Reata Roof Top Bar in downtown Fort Worth on Thursday October 10th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The cost to attend is free if pre-registered for both members and non-members, and $25 the day of the event, space permitting.WEN – North Texas is also hosting an October Dallas Happy Hour in Dallas at Chocolate Secrets on Wednesday October 23, from 5:30-7:30 pm. The cost to attend is $15 for members, and $25 for non-members. Reservations are required at least 3 days in advance.Please register online at http://www.womensenergynetwork.org or contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com for more information for this event or the WEN – North Texas Chapter.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has thousands of members nationwide. For more information, please visit the WEN North Texas Chapter website at www.womensenergynetwork.org Thank you to our generous 2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:National SponsorsSidley Austin LLPOpportuneDeloitteVinson & ElkinsShellHunt Oil CompanyGold Level SponsorsAAPL NAPESilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightWeaverLegacy Texas Bank



