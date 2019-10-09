Majority of Downtown Calistoga Open for Business During Public Safety Power Shutoff

CALISTOGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Calistoga and Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) recently announced plans to install generators to provide power to the City during planned Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. The generators successfully provided power to 80% of Calistoga’s downtown businesses and residents during today’s PSPS. Calistoga businesses located between the Silverado Trail and the Napa River to the southwest are open and operating as usual.

In addition, several businesses southwest of the Napa River have installed generators of their own and remain open. Visitors planning a trip to Calistoga are strongly encouraged to contact their hotel directly and Chamber.VisitCalistoga.com with questions.

“Because of the forward thinking of Mayor Canning and city officials who established the partnership with PG&E, a large percentage of our Calistoga businesses are able to remain open during these public safety events” said Troy Campbell, Executive Director at the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

Already in town enjoying the beauty of the Napa Valley? The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center is open and operating under regular business hours. Stop in Monday-Sunday from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. or call us at (707) 942-6333



About the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

A mere 30-minute drive from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, the city of Calistoga is a Napa Valley town known for its natural geothermal waters, popular spas, relaxed atmosphere, hiking adventures and biking trails, wide variety of wineries and great dining. For information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas and events in Calistoga, go to VisitCalistoga.com. You can also find Visit Calistoga on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalistogaVisitors, Twitter @VisitCalistoga and Instagram @VisitCalistoga.

