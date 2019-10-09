Industry Veterans Introduce Comprehensive Biomass-based Diesel Market, Policy Analysis

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past three years Playmaker Strategies, based in Washington, D.C., and Rock House Advisors of Jefferson City, Missouri, have teamed up to write and produce “Biodiesel and Renewable Diesel Policy, Regulatory and Market Perspectives.”For more than two decades, the authors of the document, Joe Jobe, former CEO of the National Biodiesel Board and founder of Rock House Advisors; Manning Feraci, former NBB vice president of federal affairs and co-founder of Playmaker Strategies; and Larry Schafer, former NBB senior advisor and co-founder at Playmaker Strategies, worked side-by-side to help develop, advocate, and implement the legislation, regulations and policies that remain the driving forces in the modern biomass-based diesel industry.This document, the first of its kind, gives readers a comprehensive, unbiased look at the biomass-based diesel market. It breaks down the good, the bad and the ugly through the scope of the trio’s combined 60 years of experience. It analyzes federal policies, including RFS legislation and implementation, RINs, court decisions and their impacts, the reset provision, the blenders tax credit and other incentives, trade, and more; state policies and incentives; market dynamics, the competitive environment, and economics.With the heavy push for more sustainable practices and modes of transportation, many companies are looking to invest in the biomass-based diesel sector. But they need a granular level of detail to understand this highly complex, competitive, policy-driven industry. This document provides that sophisticated level of detail and experience, all in one place.“We approached it from the perspective of, if we were an investment group, what would we like to know about this industry?” Jobe says. “This includes key strengths, weaknesses, red flags and pitfalls to be aware of for those who intend to deploy their or their strategic partners’ resources.”Jobe points out that in an ever-changing industry, it is also important for those already invested to keep up on industry news, information, policies and interactions.For more information on getting your copy of, “Biodiesel and Renewable Diesel Policy, Regulatory and Market Perspectives,” visit rockhouse.us/doc Rock House Advisors and Playmaker StrategiesRock House Advisors is a consulting firm that provides services such as strategic deployment, government affairs, communications/branding, business development, due diligence, talent recruitment and more. Playmaker Strategies is a government relations firm that specializes in tax, energy, trade and agricultural issues. In addition to legislative and regulatory affairs, Playmaker Strategies offers a comprehensive suite of services to meet the advocacy and informational needs of its clients.



