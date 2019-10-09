Amplifi Appoints Jeff Bridges as Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifi , the leading provider of information management strategy and consulting services, today announced the appointment of Jeff Bridges as Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances. In this role, Bridges will focus on the companies go to market and growth strategies, partnership and alliances development, analyst relations and sales enablement.Bridges brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology software and services, MDM solutions delivery, account management and partner relations. Most recently he served as Vice President, Partner Success at Stibo Systems, a global master data management company where he managed a team responsible for supporting more than a dozen technology and implementation partners along with a portfolio of more than 50 enterprise projects.Prior to joining Stibo Systems, Bridges also worked with Riversand Technologies as Vice President, Account Management where he was responsible for the success of the customers journey leveraging Riversand’s leading-edge platform and their conversion to cloud.“I am excited to welcome Jeff to the Amplifi team. Jeff has built a strong reputation as a thought-leader and trusted advisor in the MDM industry and we’re thrilled to see him join our team,” says Corey Mellick, Amplifi President and CEO. “Jeff brings a wealth of expertise in working with Master Data Management software and services vendors and we believe his contribution will further our corporate growth by managing and extending the quality and scale of our partnership network with the leading MDM software and technology partners.”Bridges commented on his appointment: “Amplifi has created a best of breed suite of forward-thinking service offerings for B2B and B2C giving their customers the ability to solve some of their most complex data challenges. They have built an incredible reputation in the MDM industry and I’m excited to be a part of this winning team. I look forward to utilizing my background, experience and relationships to support the company’s vision and growth strategy.”About AmplifiAmplifi is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their data. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Unlike other technology consultants, Amplifi offers hosting and managed MDM solution services which drastically lowers infrastructure costs and proactively provides support and monitoring. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi delivers strategic consulting, implementation and hosting services for their industry leading B2B and B2C customers. To harness the power of your data, visit Amplifi at goamplifi.com.Recognized by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report 2 years in a row, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services in MDM for industry leading B2B and B2C companies.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.