CompanionLink Launches secure direct Outlook Android Sync for Nokia 7.2 Phone

Sync Outlook with Nokia phones without sharing your data with Google or Exchange – Low cost product features secure USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and DejaCloud Sync.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has released CompanionLink for Outlook Sync for the Nokia 7.2 smartphone. CompanionLink features a free Android App called DejaOffice CRM - Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes which are synchronized with your PC. Nokia phone owners can download DejaOffice from the Google Play store.

“Nokia is producing a very credible line of mid-priced phones,” says Wayland Bruns, Chief Technical Officer at CompanionLink. “Mobile professionals should take note that these phones are for everyday use by real people. Not everyone can afford a flagship phone particularly when your work takes you into the public where your phone is at risk. Nokia 7.2 and 4.2 phones run the latest Android OS, but they also are quite affordable and offer a great balance of features, cameras and memory.”

DejaOffice features a compact business-like contact list that shows Contact names, Company, Email and Phone number all in the list view. The calendar features Day, Week and Month. DejaOffice includes Tasks and Notes with a focus on effective business use. All DejaOffice Apps include Outlook Compatible Category Colors, Persistent Alarms, Recurring Tasks, Quick Entry Templates, and Android Widgets.

CompanionLink® provides Android Outlook Sync using a proprietary sync system that is not dependent on Google Sync Microsoft Exchange. CompanionLink fully supports all Outlook fields including Category Colors, Tasks, Notes, Journal, Attachments, and Pictures. With CompanionLink you can use USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and DejaCloud sync. DejaCloud is a subscription service which provides instant real-time sync to multiple PC’s and phones. Just enter a new Contact or Calendar item, and you will see it on your desktop, laptop and tablet within seconds, without needing to pay Microsoft or an Exchange host for sync service.

DejaOffice CRM for Android is free and can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

CompanionLink for Outlook is $49.95 and one license can be used for either PC or Mac.

CompanionLink is one of the rare software vendors that answers the phone and helps you install and use the software. Premium support options are available including a service to set up your synchronization and handle any issues you need with PC sync to your phone. For more information, visit https://www.companionlink.com/nokia/outlook/.

CompanionLink has published a guide on how to use Outlook without paying a subscription charge. You can find the guide here: https://www.companionlink.com/support/kb/How_to_Use_Outlook_without_Subscription

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They also develop DejaOffice® CRM which runs on Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows based PCs. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com/.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

Sync Outlook to Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 4.2 using Secure USB Cable



