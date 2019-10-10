Accelerating Growth at Nevoa Stimulates Team Expansion

Nevoa’s mission to eliminate Healthcare Acquired Infections has been bolstered by the addition of new team members Connie Addessi, Greg Storm, and Chuck Watts.

Nevoa’s accelerating growth creates the need for new Sales and Product Support employees.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerating growth at Nevoa Inc., manufacturer of innovative disinfection products for healthcare environments, has led to the expansion of its Business Development and Product Support teams.Connie Addessi, RN, has joined the leadership team as Business Development Director; Greg Storm has joined the Business Development team; and Chuck Watts has joined the Product Support team.With combined experience of more than 80 years, the three will provide valuable leadership and expertise toward Nevoa’s mission to create pathogen-free environments and save lives through their cutting-edge, fiscally-responsible whole room disinfection system.“As Nevoa’s growth accelerates, we are welcoming new members to our team who have a passion for infection prevention,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa, Inc., based in Tempe, Arizona. “Connie, Greg and Chuck each have many years of experience in healthcare and complex, technical systems, and we’re excited to have them contribute their expertise to our team.”Connie Addessi, RNConnie Addessi joins Nevoa’s leadership team as Business Development Director. She brings more than 30 years of healthcare-industry leadership to her role, most recently serving as Director of Business Development for healthcare data management and service solutions at Cardinal Health. In addition, she has led sales, clinical, and technical teams in Fortune 500 companies, including American Hospital Supply, Baxter International, and Allegiance Healthcare.Connie holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, where she began her journey of applying scientific knowledge in promoting healthcare wellness to others. In her spare time, Addessi loves to mentor young business professionals, travel internationally, hit the slopes and golf.“I’m excited to be part of the leadership team at Nevoa, as we bring our innovative technology solution to the healthcare market for the deep disinfection of patient rooms, surgery suites and outpatient medical centers,” Addessi said of her new role.Greg StormGreg Storm also brings more than 30 years of sales, sales management, and consulting experience to his Business Development position at Nevoa. He has worked with Baxter, Allegiance, and Cardinal Health, winning several national awards during his career. Storm worked at Cardinal Health with Connie Addessi and will continue to work closely with her at Nevoa.In his professional life, Storm has had responsibilities in territory sales, executive sales, consulting teams, and leadership in new business development. At Nevoa, Greg will concentrate his sales efforts in the Texas and Southeastern US regions, working with corporate-level managers across numerous healthcare facilities.When he is not at the office, Storm enjoys barbecuing, following University of Arkansas sports, playing golf, traveling, and spending time with his wife, five children, and three grandchildren.“I am motivated by providing tangible results to our customers, creating real change in workflows and process improvements, and ultimately making work life better,” Storm commented. “Nevoa’s Nimbus device and disinfecting solution reflect superior technology and engineering, and I’m excited to create healthier environments for our customers and healthier lives for patients.”Chuck WattsChuck Watts brings more than 25 years of experience and extensive technical knowledge to Nevoa’s Product Support team. He comes to the position after 15 years in the copier industry where he worked with the full range of major manufacturers, and served clients such as Intel, SGS, Microsoft, Sandia Labs, Hewlett Packard, USDA, and NASA.Watts began his technical career in the U.S. Army as a Mobile Computer Specialist and Calibration Laboratory Specialist. His private-sector experience in the semiconductor industry saw him working in a variety of roles, from research and development to manufacturing.Watts holds Associate degrees in both Science and Arts from York College in York, Nebraska, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Biblical Studies in Bethany, Oklahoma. He also holds numerous technical certifications, including the EPA’s Refrigerant Recovery and Recycling Equipment Certification. When not on the job, Chuck enjoys skiing, surfing, snorkeling, hiking, horseback riding, fishing, camping, and woodworking.“In a Product Support position I can see the big-picture idea unfold while having my hands on the workings of the physical unit. It’s very exciting to help bring the dream to life and I’m happy to join Nevoa,” said Watts.About Nevoa, Inc.Nevoa ( https://nevoainc.com ) was founded to invent disinfection products that eliminate HAIs and save the lives of people in environments where germs and pathogens are known to thrive. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old disinfection and cleaning protocols to highly-effective, automated protocols that clean better. To achieve major decreases in the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes hospitals must embrace technology-based disinfection protocols that decontaminate hospital rooms after every patient discharge. Nevoa saves lives by engineering the most fiscally-, socially-, and environmentally-responsible disinfecting solutions for the healthcare industry, creating true, pathogen-free facilities.###



