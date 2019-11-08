Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a US Navy Veteran in Ohio with Mesothelioma or Their Family to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

“One of the most important free services we provide is assisting a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma determine how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person in Ohio who just learned they have mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Mesothelioma is an aggressive form of cancer and the group fears that many to most Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma wait too long to begin talking to attorneys about compensation. The law firm of Karst von Oiste has been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and these amazing lawyers are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “US Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people in the USA who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma and we want people like this to receive the very best possible financial compensation results, we want to do everything possible the get the best medical treatment options and we urge a family of a person like this to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to take advantage of our free services.

“One of the most important free services we provide is assisting a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma determine how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this information about exposures to asbestos that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is super important. The more details the better as we’d be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/cancer.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown. https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



