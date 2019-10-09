ADRIA AIRWAYS LEAVES STAR ALLIANCE

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slovenian airline Adria Airways, headquartered in Ljubljana, has ceased to be a member of Star Alliance effective 02 October 2019.The departure of Adria Airways from Star Alliance follows the company’s recent bankruptcy developments and cessation of all flight operations as of 30 September.This has been a regrettable development following 15 years of Adria Airways’ membership in Star Alliance.Star Alliance members Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines and SWISS have announced additional routes and frequencies to Ljubljana.About Star Alliance:The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognised by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 19,000 daily flights to more than 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.Further information can be obtained via:Star Alliance Press OfficeTel: +49 69 96375 183Fax: +49 69 96375 683Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com



