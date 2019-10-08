Living Fuel Founders KC and Monica Craichy to Speak Saturday at The Truth About Cancer LIVE

They will share an inspiring presentation about the human body’s desire to experience abundant life.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KC and Monica Craichy, founders of Living Fuel , the Leader in Superfood Nutrition, will be featured speakers Saturday Oct. 12, at The Truth About Cancer LIVE in Anaheim, Calif. TTAC LIVE is a three-day symposium (Oct. 11-13) featuring 40 of the world’s leading doctors, researchers and natural health experts speaking on the various topics including healing and preventing cancer, natural healing remedies for multiple health challenges, and the truth about vaccines. All sessions will be streamed live online for free.KC and Monica’s presentation, titled Your Body Wants to Live: How to Make it Happen, will enlighten the audience to the mega power contained in certain foods. They will talk about superfoods and strategic supplementation as well as which foods you should avoid and why. They will also discuss lifestyle factors that help and hurt.Chronic diseases such as cancer and others are the product of destructive forces in the body like oxidation, inflammation, glycation and angiogenesis. The “Big 4,” as KC refers to them, have natural enemies in the form of powerful foods to combat those forces. Some superfoods such as broccoli, spinach, kale, blueberries, garlic, green tea and many supplements are effective at fighting all four. In addition to detailing some of the most potent foods, the Craichys will also share insights about some of the key supplements that critical to achieving super health.Other speakers at TTAC LIVE include Dr. Joseph Mercola, the “Health Ranger” Mike Adams, Dr. Josh Axe, Dr. Stanislaw R. Burzynski, and many others. The event is sold out but those wishing to watch the event can stream all sessions live online for free. Click the following link to register to watch the event.The Truth About Cancer LIVEDates: October 11-13, 2019Location: Hilton Anaheim, Anaheim, CaliforniaSpeakers: 40 of the world’s foremost natural health experts, including KC and Monica Craichy, founders of Living FuelClick here to learn more and to register to watch the event Free onlineMore about KC and Monica CraichyKC Craichy is a best-selling author, health advocate, researcher, and recognized expert on natural health and performance nutrition. His extensive study of leading-edge health research and collaborative work with top medical and nutritional practitioners and researchers to solve his wife Monica’s health problems—anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts—led him to the answers for Monica’s healing and to the founding of Living Fuel, Inc. As a result of overcoming this health crisis, KC and Monica, a former Miss Florida and Miss Florida USA, have helped numerous people become overcomers in their own health situations. They are committed to changing lives through lifestyle and high impact superfood education and together they cohost the popular Internet program LivingFuelTV. KC and Monica live in Orlando with their five children.###



