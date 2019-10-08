Larry Paris Releases The Darkened Land

The Darkened Land by Larry Paris

Readers who love Tolkien and C.S. Lewis won't want to miss novel by Larry Paris

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas author, Larry Paris has released “The Darkened Land,” his publicist announced today. The book is available at Amazon and selective online and traditional bookstores.Although The Darkened Land is particularly for Christians, it has been compared to the likes of Pilgrim's Progress and works by C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. In the book, Lachlaniel’s world is a world of complete darkness, but across the Godwin River there are stones of light.The writer enlisted his imagination and spiritual background to deliver on an array of emotions. Depicted are vivid realism, fantasy, and poignancy.“If you try to force (The Darkened Land) into a standard Christian mold, you’ll be frustrated,” stated reader, David Bergsland. “But its own truth does well. I found it edifying, in a roundabout way. It is certainly more than entertainment.”To purchase the book please visit https://www.amazon.com/Darkened-Land-1-Larry-Paris/dp/1981428070 For additional information, including media opportunities and interviews, please contact Fran Briggs . FranBriggs@aol.comBook Details• The Darkened Land by Larry Parris• Print Length: 299 pages• File Size: 692 KB• Publication Date: 2019• Sold by: Amazon Digital Services LLC• Language: EnglishABOUT LARRY PARISLarry Paris graduated from Dallas Baptist University. The author is a licensed minister and resides in central Texas. He writes allegories in science fiction and fantasy. Larry is a disciple of Jesus Christ and loves to tell stories that relate to Him and the Christian life.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.