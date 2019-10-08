Introducing Epic New Fantasy Trilogy by Tutmozis, ‘The Legend of the Avatars: The Created World’

The Legend of the Avatars: The Created World

KECSKEMéT, HUNGARY, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first part of author Tutmozis’ The Legend of the Avatars series, The Created World, is now available in bookstores everywhere, including Bookbaby, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo, Baker & Taylor, Copia, Gardners, eSentral, Scribd, Goodreads, Ciando, Vearsa and Amazon, in both Kindle and paperback formats.

This extraordinarily imaginative and exciting novel is author Tutmozis’ debut novel. Encompassing a new world of Mages, demons, warriors, spells, and romance, the book is already garnering rave reviews from delighted fantasy fans.

The prologue reveals the depth and intensity of the novel’s content:

“We have proven inadequate and stand uncomprehending under the endless sky, spying distant, dark universes that we might one day be able to reach. But for now even our own world remains a mystery to us, and we can only speculate about the origins of our existence. Perhaps the birth of our world was similar to that of the Created World, and the past and future fate of the two will be alike. Who knows?”

And here’s what the reader can expect:

"When a New World emerges,

Cast more than once into perdition by Evil,

The Avatars will give new life to the earth,

So that a better world may be created,

And Darkness shall not prevail forever."

A stunning achievement, The Legend of the Avatars: The Created World is undoubtedly destined to become a fantasy favorite and a bestseller.

“My goal has been to show everyone the past, present and future of this world which is so similar to our own,” says the author. “By the end of the trilogy these stories become so real that in time the reader might realize that they could also be about the creation of our world. Perhaps this is also how our world came to be. Perhaps this is also how we were born. Who knows?”

About the Author

Born in the town of Kecskemét, Hungary, fantasy writer Tutmozis, a.k.a. Márk Jusztin, has long been captivated by the world of fantasy and science fiction. A graphic designer by trade, Jusztin first got the idea for The Created World, the first part of The Legend of the Avatars series, in 2005.

For more information about the author and the trilogy, visit BookBaby, Amazon , or follow Tutmozis on Instagram.





