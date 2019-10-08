NuSierra Colombia SAS add Matias Gaviria as its Chief Executive Officer

MEDELLIN , ANTIOQUIA , COLOMBIA , October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) is proud to announce that it has selected Matias Gaviria to become its next Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Gaviria is an experience multi-national executive with decades leading world-class teams across various industries. Previously, Mr. Gaviria was the CEO of Coltejer, prior to that he was the General Manager for Grupo Nutresa and Chief Marketing Officer for Carulla Vivero. He has experience with manufacturing, CPG, textile, apparel, distribution and marketing in South and Central America, U.S. and E.U. He has been on the Board of Landers y CIA SAS, Cadena SA, and KINKO (burger king franchise). He is also fluent English, Spanish and Italian. “We are excited to have the opportunity to bring Matias on to lead our Colombian operations. He brings tremendous experience with Colombia and international marketing, sales and distribution.” says John A. Leja, NuSierra Board member and CEO of iVIK Holdings Ltd.

NuSierra is part of the iVIK Holdings Ltd. group of companies. NuSierra is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic certified cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large-scale medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com

Matias Gaviria

CEO NuSierra Colombia SAS

Conjunto Aerocentro, P.H.

Vereda Playa Rica – Rancherias.

Bodega 45 y 46

Rio Negro, Antioquia, Colombia 054047

NIT: 901-048-739-1



