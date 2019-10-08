Tony O’Brien of Real Estate Lender to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 25 years of professional experience as a business executive, Tony O’Brien has proven himself to be an accomplished professional and expert in in the real estate/hedge fund and energy sector. Today, O’Brien is the Managing Partner of Real Estate Lender, providing innovative financing solutions for real estate partners to be successful.

“We're one of the only companies in the country who deal in all facets of real estate lending,” says O’Brien. “We do acquisition rehab loans, we do bridge loans, we do new construction, and we do term loans. And we do that both for multi-family and residential investment property as well as commercial properties. We really focus on the client's problems. And a lot of that is the reason why we have people continually coming back.”

According to O’Brien, real estate investing, equity trading and energy trading is all the same. Just replace one commodity with another. The question is: Can the person on the other side fulfill the order? You've got to understand your risk. O’Brien’s expertise in commodities, market analysis, mathematics and risk modeling has helped him assist hundreds of real estate investors with their funding needs.

“Right now in the financial industry, the problem is how do I qualify myself and how do I qualify for a loan,” says O’Brien. “What's the credit score? What kind of money do they have in the bank? Are they able to carry this deal to the fruition of the transaction? And what is their experience? Can they see the project to the end? A lot of it is mathematical. Are we putting them in a position to succeed? We counsel our clients to look at their challenges and how they can overcome them.”

A great deal can be a bad deal in the wrong client’s hands, says O’Brien. That’s why he looks at all factors when determining how best to invest.

“We had a doctor and his wife who were going to build this gorgeous mansion in Connecticut that they wanted to build and rent out, and it kept coming up as a no,” recalls O’Brien. “I said, ‘Why are we saying no to this deal? The doctor is just writing checks: he's got an 800 credit score; he’s got plenty of money in the bank; and the contractor he’s hired has done 50 of these projects.’ So that mitigated the risk we were taking, and I ended up saying yes to them. it's turned out to be a very successful transaction.”

Still, says O’Brien, no matter the size of the deal, it all comes down to relationships.

“A lot of our business is just mundane, same numbers, day-in, day-out: Those are the average deals, but we treat those customers the same way we treat clients borrowing over a million dollars from us,” says O’Brien. “I can speak the language of a businessperson, but I also understand what the client is going through. So I don't give anybody a sales pitch. I treat them like a friend, and that's the culture I’ve built for all my companies: treat your client like a friend and they’ll do business with you.”

