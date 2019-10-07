Peopletech Partners Announces Launch of Parenthood at Work Virtual Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleTech Partners (PTP) is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the Parenthood at Work Virtual Summit on Oct. 22, 2019. This virtual event will explore deep insights into what top executives and companies are doing to support parents and families. Sessions will include best practices for Human Resources and People Management Executives, highlights on emerging innovations for creating inclusive workplaces, and detailed case studies with sessions focused on data-driven insights from top leaders, subject matter experts, researchers and innovators knowledgeable about supporting parenthood at work.

As a part of the PeopleTech Partners’ mission, the PTP network continuously supports executive People Leaders and People Technology innovators to drive solutions for priority needs impacting workforces across industries. Over the last several years, PTP has seen an increase in organizations prioritizing programs, policies and practices focused on building inclusive work environments as well as an increase in emerging technologies providing solutions which enable companies to better achieve goals around more fully supporting parents and families.

Cara Brennan Allamano, Co-Founder of PeopleTech Partners, explains the importance of the Parenthood at Work Summit and parental inclusion as critical for a competitive business strategy. “Supporting parents at work is imperative for all companies that want to build an inclusive, diverse environment. Top talent demands it and it’s the right thing to do,” Allamano explains. Furthermore, Amy Henderson of TendLab dives into the data which supports a focus on parental inclusion for improved business outcomes. “Significant research shows that parenthood develops career-critical skills and today’s forward-thinking companies work to unlock these skills for the benefit of all employees,” says Henderson.

The PTP Advisor community includes an impressive group of executive people leaders with key experiences at top companies such as Reddit, Philz Coffee, Stitch Fix, OpenTable, Gusto, McKinsey, Electronic Arts (EA) and many others. This network along with PTP Portfolio companies such as Carrot, Cleo, LeaveLogic, Helpr and Bravely, which offer unique solutions that support employees throughout the parenthood journey, makes PTP a powerful source to drive more in-depth conversations around the future of parental inclusion.

The Parenthood at Work Summit will bring forward a series of meaningful conversations and value-add presentations with the PTP network of executives leading the charge on thought leadership around this important topic. Attendees will gain strategies, insights and practical next steps for engaging and supporting their workforces at every stage of work and life. As well as learn from PTP partners such as TendLab and Syndio who help companies better support, integrate and enable both parent and non-parent employees to fully realize the potential of their workforces and to positively influence business outcomes.

For more information and to register for the summit sessions visit www.ParenthoodatWork.com.

For more on PeopleTech Partners, please visit peopletechpartners.com.

----------------

Media Contact

Erin M. Faverty

​PeopleTech Partners

erin@peopletechpartners.com

415.944.7442



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.