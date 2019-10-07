Inmedix CEO Co-Chairs Immuno-autonomics Study Group at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology

Andrew J. Holman, MD, Inmedix CEO & Co-founder, to highlight how linkage between the brain and immune function adversely affects autoimmune disease treatment.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, the leader in next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) application as an informative diagnostic tool in autoimmune disease, today announced that CEO & Co-founder, Andrew J. Holman, MD, will co-chair the ACR Study Group: “Immuno-autonomics: Emerging Diagnostic & Therapeutic Advances in Rheumatology.” Paul-Peter Tak, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Academic Medical Center/University of Amsterdam, former Chief Immunology Officer & Senior Vice President R&D Pipeline at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and current CEO and President of Kintai Therapeutics will co-chair the event during the ACR/ARP Annual Meeting, November 10-13, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta, GA.

Drs. Holman and Tak will be joined by Mark Genovese MD, James W. Raitt Professor of Medicine and Director of the Rheumatology Clinic in the Division of Immunology and Rheumatology at Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Genovese will discuss his clinical research in vagal nerve stimulation (VNS) as a treatment for autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The ACR/ARP Study Group on Immuno-autonomics will be held in GWCC Building B, Room B218 at 1-2 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Immuno-autonomics is the interface between stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS), and the immune system. In autoimmune disease, the immune system attacks healthy tissues for reasons which remain unclear. Therapy is directed with various immunosuppressive strategies to reduce this inappropriate attack and potential destruction of joints, skin, kidney, brain, etc. (depending on the specific autoimmune disease).

Stress intensifies autoimmune disease, thereby reducing the effectiveness of current autoimmune disease treatments. This ACR/ARP study group on immuno-autonomics is the fourth in the past five years. These lectures emphasize new opportunities to both accurately measure ANS stress and to reduce its adverse effects to help rheumatologists restore the lives of patients with autoimmune diseases.

“Immuno-autonomics is gaining traction in recent peer-reviewed publications,” says Andrew J Holman, MD, Inmedix CEO and clinical rheumatologist. “This ACR/ARP Study Group allows an interactive discussion of remarkable innovation and I could not be more pleased to have an opportunity to participate.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.