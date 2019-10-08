Better Branches Technology Releases Latest Version of Better Lobby

Better Branches Technology Main Service Queue

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Branches Technology, a provider of branch visitor queuing and appointment handling software for credit unions, announced the Version 7.0 release of their Credit Union industry-leading Better Lobby visitor management system. With the release of Better Lobby v7.0. the entire Better Lobby Solution can now be used with Chrome, as well as Internet Explorer. Better Lobby v7.0 also includes features specific to Better Branches Technology’s two latest modules: Online Queuing and Kiosk 5.0.Rick Poulton, President of Better Branches Technology, states that “our development team worked closely with our credit union clients to ensure that many of their suggestions were incorporated in the new release. Strategically, this version continues to help credit unions build bridges between their digital channels and their branch network.” According to Poulton, “this latest Better Lobby release, combined with our new Online Queuing module and Kiosk 5.0, may represent the most significant solution update in our 16 year history.”About Better Branches TechnologySince its founding in 2003 Better Branches’ software solutions have expanded to include modules such as: Better Lobby/Main Service Queue, Self Check-in Kiosk, Branch Appointment Calendar, Mobile Appointment Booking Tool, Online Queuing, Survey Trigger module, and Branch Video Meeting Queues. These solutions are flexible enough to support credit unions with 10,000 to 950,000 members.For more information, contact Rick Poulton at (866) 444-8344 ext 20 or email rpoulton@betterbranches.com. You may also learn more about Better Branches Technology by visiting www.betterbranches.com



