LSI awarded next-generation SAP ERP migration services contract for the City of Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, CALLIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI announced today that they have been awarded upgrade, migration, hosting and support services for next-generation SAP HANA ERP at the City of Palo Alto. The project tasks include Upgrade and Migration of the SAP Applications to the next-gen SAP HANA platform, migration services to the Private Cloud, SAP Fiori Application deployment, SAP Single Sign-On & Support services.

Digital transformation has become imperative for all businesses, no matter the size or industry. Today, customer expectations require companies to constantly innovate to keep up with demand, and as customer expectations increase, so must a company’s technological capabilities. Flexibility and the power to innovate are becoming the new benchmarks, and staying competitive means identifying the right business solutions to grow with your enterprise. This leads to a demand for technology that moves at the speed of ideas itself.

The City of Palo Alto continues to leverage Best-In-Class technologies to provide its constituents access to real-time transparent information. “We have embarked on a transformation from disk to in-memory computing”, said Jitendra Kulkarni – IT Enterprise Systems Manager. “By leveraging SAP HANA technologies - we will provision a next generation ERP platform that will allow the City to gain significant efficiencies and performance in today’s information intensive world.”

"The SAP HANA platform provides the foundation for the Intelligent Public Enterprise", explained Johannes Lombard EVP of Analytics and Technology at LSI. "Working with local government clients for over 20 years, we have the vision, solutions and the commitment to meet the future challenges Smart Cities face. We define and deliver a transformation strategy that is fundamentally based on operating with a digital backbone. The City of Palo Alto continues to prove its technological leadership in the Public Services market. By migrating ECC to Suite on HANA, and their Enterprise Data Warehouse to HANA Technology & moving to the Cloud - the City will have an IT infrastructure that is architected to suit the demands of the next generation of constituents."

About LSI

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations.

About Palo Alto

As befits the City known as "Birthplace of the Silicon Valley," the City has developed a 31-mile dark fiber ring for ultra-fast Internet access. Complementing its exciting and innovative business community, Palo Alto’s residents are highly educated, politically aware and culturally sophisticated. An abundance of local pride and numerous neighborhood organizations contribute to Palo Alto’s charming historic and upscale commercial and residential areas. Characteristic of Palo Alto is the care taken to protect open space and parkland. Palo Alto has a remarkable number of City-owned parks for its size (36 at last count) and nearly one-third of its 26 square miles is open space. Palo Alto’s San Francisco Bay location and natural environment offer the opportunity to enjoy bird and aquatic life in a natural habitat. Proximity to Stanford University with its cultural and educational offerings add to the vibrance, innate charm and beauty of Palo Alto.



