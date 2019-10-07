ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION DEBUTS SECOND COLUMBUS DAY VIDEO IN NEW EDITION OF “The ONE VOICE Minute”

Learn the true facts about the Great Explorer - iaovc.org

IAOVC highlights facts about the Italian American experience with a “bite-sized” video on holidays and events in US history, this a second Columbus Day video

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, continues its new initiative highlighting interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, interesting and fact-filled videos. Dubbed “The ONE VOICE Minute” the latest edition is a second video about Columbus Day.

Columbus Day was first widely celebrated in 1892 on the 400th anniversary of the travels of Columbus that opened up this part of the world. Later it became a nationally recognized holiday, in part, to counteract the discrimination and denigration suffered by Italian Americans in the later 1890s and early 1900s.

This great American holiday, which Italian Americans revere as their own, is under attack with a false narrative about untruths attributed to the great explorer. However, the New World was no “Garden of Eden” when Columbus arrived. Slavery, human sacrifice, cannibalism, genocide and other atrocities were rampant among indigenous people. But revisionists are silent on these facts. No one holds indigenous people to today’s standards, then why Columbus? He may not have been an angel, but he was a man of his times. And if you check the facts according to reputable scholars and sources, he didn’t perpetrate the breadth of atrocities accorded to him.

Written and produced by Frank Cipolla, The ONE VOICE Minute videos are hosted by Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC, who regularly appears on TV and radio interviews representing IAOVC in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans. “I am very pleased to host The ONE VOICE Minute series which highlight facts about Italian Americans who have contributed so much to our great country throughout history. And, especially in setting the record straight with the facts about Columbus and the importance of this great American holiday” stated DiMino.

Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC stated “This second edition of The ONE VOICE Minute about Columbus Day is so important. In both of our videos on Columbus Day we present the facts that counteract the hyped-up false accusations about one of the most important figures in world history.”

The ONE VOICE Minute on Columbus Day #2 is at YouTube at https://youtu.be/NSXpsKhuAhY

You can also view The ONE VOICE Minute #1 on Columbus Day at https://youtu.be/K0srejobUnM

IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.

