Two New SemaConnect Charging Stations Recharge Visitors at the Barrier Island Station Condominiums

DUCK, N.C., USA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrier Island Station Two Condominium Association has installed two SemaConnect smart electric vehicle charging stations for EV drivers in Duck, North Carolina. The two new Series 6 charging stations are mounted on a dual pedestal on the northwest side of Building Two for the use of residents and guests.

Barrier Island Station is a condominium community tucked away on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The oceanfront resort features 18 homes in seven buildings. After a number of new renovations throughout the community in 2019, the homeowner association at Building Two chose to lease two of SemaConnect’s smart stations for the Tesla owners in the community.

“We’ve been working to make Barrier Island Station the most relaxing and luxurious vacation for our condo owners,” said David Hancock, president of the Barrier Island Station Two HOA. “Our residents and timeshare owners want the best when they visit Duck. We were excited to add another green amenity to our property this year, especially when we discovered that we could lease our SemaConnect charging stations! Moving our new EV charging stations out from our renovations budget and into our operating budget means that we can better serve our tenants and flexibly adjust for future needs.”

Mr. Hancock continued, “We were especially pleased that our SemaConnect charging stations could withstand Hurricane Dorian, since they are located in an outdoor parking lot. Before the hurricane hit, we were told to turn off power to the stations. Once power was restored to the island, we simply turned the stations back on! I was able to charge my EV the weekend after the hurricane, and we’ve had a positive response from other drivers in the community.”

“Condominium associations and other multifamily communities are increasingly seeing more and more requests for charging amenities in their shared parking,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Our leasing program is one way for communities to easily add smart charging stations and serve their residents – without cutting other property upgrades from their annual budgets. We’re honored to serve EV drivers on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.”

The two new SemaConnect charging stations at Barrier Island Station are Series 6 smart charging stations that are designed for shared use. In addition to the rugged design and the ENERGY STAR certified label, the stations feature the SemaConnect Network and full service warranty. With the SemaConnect Network, station owners can manage access and pricing, and drivers can view live station status and pay by mobile app. The two new charging stations are open to residents and visitors and cost $1.50 per hour. Current locations and live station status can be found on PlugShare and the newly updated SemaConnect app.

About Barrier Island Station:

Tucked away in the quaint village of Duck, Barrier Island Station is an escape to the outer reaches of North Carolina’s serene shores. The property’s one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature private balconies, full kitchens, fireplaces and Jacuzzis. Enjoy the indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, beach volleyball and basketball courts and a recreational center that offers an array of activities including a children’s pool, indoor water aerobics, sauna, workout rooms, and a game room. A stroll along the sand or a swim in the Atlantic provide a soothing release. Fishing, golfing and boating are available to enhance this spectacular vacation. The area’s shopping, dining and live entertainment venues make Barrier Island Station an impressive vacation possibility. For more information, visit http://www.barrierislandstationduck.com/

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



