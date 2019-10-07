5 Simple and Effective Tips to Protect from Cyber Attacks for Cyber Security Awareness Month

Beyond Security Logo

Security Experts from Beyond Security Recommend simple precautions that can save millions.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark the month of October being Cyber Security Awareness Month, Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing solutions is providing 5 effective and easy to follow tips for protecting against Internet security threats that can cause both financial and emotional damages. While the future remains uncertain when it comes to sophisticated cyber-attacks, it’s important to be prepared and safe guard vital and confidential data against any kind of security breach.

- Security is an arms-race, but thankfully the good guys aren’t resting. Make sure to use an up-to-date and supported operating system, browser and other software. Windows 10 has built-in protective measures that obstruct many forms of Ransomware, and all leading browsers are continuously updated to combat the latest threats and attacks. The update is often simple and automated but the responsibility is on the user to make sure the updates are taking place. Don’t wait - check and make sure today that all software you are using is the latest version

- Don’t be reactive, be proactive. Deploy preventive tools like Vulnerability assessment tools - those can accurately identify close to 100% of common vulnerabilities that are exploited by attackers. A simple- and regular- vulnerability assessment for your systems will identify potential weak points and suggest proper remediation actions such as patch management that will stop a would-be attacker in its tracks.

- Most companies are unable to develop all the necessary software in-house and use independent software vendors (ISVs) to build the required software. The problem is that these applications are not always built with security in mind. Make sure your ISVs are using the accepted standard for security testing, including static code analysis (white box testing) and dynamic code analysis (black box testing or fuzzing) which drastically reduce the attack surface of applications. Having the ISV perform these tests during development will save you money in the long run compared to having to fix a security hole when the software is deployed.

- Make sure you have redundancy. Backing up your critical data regularly reduces the impact of a potentially successful Ransomware attack. It goes without saying that data storage must be coupled with other hardening measures such as encryption and strong authentication.

- Buy insurance. Even with taking all the above measures, there is a chance that an attacker may get through since full security is never guaranteed. No one can achieve perfect security, and security risk needs to be managed just like every other business risk. There are options to buy cybersecurity insurance policies that will protect you in rare cases that an attack is successful.



About Beyond Security:

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. Its testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, beSECURE® for network vulnerability management, beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards and beSOURCE®, which is a highly accurate and easy to use static application security testing (SAST) solution that provides tools for identifying, tracking, security flaws such as security vulnerabilities, compliance issues in the source code. Beyond Security delivers fast and cost-effective PCI ASV compliance scanning and PCI compliance testing is built into every beSECURE® VAM implementation.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Sacramento, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.