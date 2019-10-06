Searchen Networks Re-brands Domain Registration Portal as RegisterYourDomains.com

Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Searchen Networks, a digital brand now solely owned and operating by Internet Marketing Services Inc. , in the State of Florida, has launched its domain name registration business under a new uniform resource locator (URL or web address) which it says is easy to remember and directly to the point “RegisterYourDomains.com”.Searchen Networks, which operated in New York State since its inception in 2002, has been acquired and reorganized in the State of Florida by Internet Marketing Services Inc. It’s CEO John Colascione says the new web address makes it earlier to remember and find the site as well as makes sense.Affiliated with and operating as a “ domain name re-seller ”, Searchen Networks has been selling Internet domain names to customers across the globe for at least ten years and provides these services to the majority of its account holders in the United States and Canada.“RegisterYourDomains.com is a great web address for our online store and is easy to remember” said owner John Colascione. “It also helps us rank better in search engines when people search keywords related to registering domain names, and that helps a lot. It’s always been how we gained the most new customers, from online searches.” Colascione added.Customers are now provided the RegisterYourDomains.com portal to register new names, purchase and managing existing names, buy hosting and order related products. RegisterYourDomains.com will now serve customers as a simple and single sign-on point to both manage their domain names and hosting products while offering a simple search and register function for scaling their domain portfolio.To utilize the service visit https://www.registeryourdomains.com where a search function allows for checking availability of ordinary web addresses which can be registered for $10 and/or $20/year roughly. Users will also be offered new and alternative URLs such as newer gTLD extensions.For more information contact:Internet Marketing Services Inc.515 North Flagler Drive, Suite P-300West Palm Beach, FL 33401United States of America561-370-7366sales@searchen.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.