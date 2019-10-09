New App Makes Cutting Coupons Cutting Edge

Referred lets people find and swap coupons in a social setting

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no feeling quite like getting a great product for a great deal… except maybe sharing that great feeling with friends.

Referred is now available on the App Store and the Play Store. The app (designed by Integral App Studio) allows users to share promotional codes and coupons in a social media setting. Users can post their referral codes and coupons, request codes from other users, and even create their own codes to promote their businesses.

“From app companies giving out discounts to bargain-hunters and entrepreneurs, the referral industry is booming,” says Referred CEO Dale Lipan. “Referred gives the chance for people to make connections, ply their trade, and get out there and hustle for the best deals on the internet.”

To make that hustle a little easier, Referred gives users incentives to share codes with each other. The app gives users the chance to level up and unlock various rewards by sharing codes and requesting codes from other users. Referred also tracks how many times each user gets referred, encouraging users to post useful referrals. The global leaderboard also encourages users to participate, as users who do well will get more visibility as they climb the boards.

“Making money is fun. Saving money is fun. With Referred, people get the chance to do both,” says Lipan.

Dale Lipan is available for interviews about Referred. To schedule an interview, contact Dale at dale@tryreferred.com.

About Referred:

Referred is the cutting-edge way to share your promotional codes, coupons and referrals in an exciting new social setting. With Referred, users can capitalize on a global network of bargain-hunters and referral industry pros ready to share promotional codes and coupons with each other. Users can search for codes and find the hottest discounts, share their own codes with their friends, and climb the Referred leaderboard to unlock even more amazing rewards. For more information, go to www.tryreferred.com.

