Original Soundtrack Album To Award-Winning Prison Documentary '16 Bars' To Be Released November 8th

16 Bars 16 Bars

"These men are behind bars...but their voices have to be heard." - Speech

STUDIO CITY, CA, USA, October 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 16 BARS offers a rare glimpse at the human stories and songs locked away in our nation’s jails and prisons. The documentary follows a unique rehabilitation effort in a Virginia jail that encourages inmates to write and record original music. In the jail’s makeshift recording studio, four men collaborate to produce an album with Grammy-winner Todd “Speech” Thomas of Arrested Development.Music magic happened in that jail, and this is that Album.Two-time Grammy-winner Speech Thomas is widely considered one of the godfathers of conscious hip-hop. His band Arrested Development's 1993 debut album 3 Years, 5 Months & 2 Days in the Life of... went quadruple platinum and achieved what few thought was possible at the time, establishing an Afrocentric alternative to gangster rap that was commercially viable. 25 years later, Speech continues to tour the world with his band and seek out opportunities to use music to address issues of social and racial justice. The film, and this album, documents his journey to the Richmond City Jail, where he conducted music workshops with inmates. His goal was to shed light on the complex issues in our criminal justice system by bringing the voices and stories of incarcerated people to a larger audience.The four featured artists are: Teddy Kane, Garland Carr, Anthony Johnston, and Devonte James. All the basic tracks, rapping and singing were recorded in the Richmond City Jail. The album is somewhat eclectic. There is music here that will appeal to Hiphop, Blues, Outlaw Country, Gospel, and Americana. The rap music here is personal and conscious, in the vein of stars such as Kendrick Lamar and 2Pac. Garland Carr, on the other hand, may remind you of a young Johnny Cash. “Inspire” was sweetened by a children’s choir (who Speech recorded in his home studio, at the artist’s request). “Lay My Burden Down” features a gospel choir comprised of fellow inmates and was recorded in the facility’s cafeteria. Speech contributes a number of spoken word interludes, and there is a Bonus Track – Arrested Development’s “Trauma” (f. Daunta).The album will be released by Lightyear/Caroline/UMG digitally and on Vinyl LP on November 8, 2019. The film will be theatrically released (also by Lightyear) in New York on November 8, in Los Angeles on November 15, and expanding from there to select cities. It will have a sneak preview screening in Atlanta on October 5, sponsored by the National Center for Human and Civil Rights.The first music video, for “Inspire,” is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATCTF1atpMk To preview or pre-order the Digital Album or Vinyl LP16 Bars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):To stream or purchase the first single from the album, now live on all digital/streaming platforms, as of Sept. 27, 2019:Teddy Kane “Inspire” - https://teddykane.lnk.to/Inspire To view the documentary film's trailer: https://vimeo.com/339907823 For more information, you can visit this website: www.16barsthefilm.com Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.comLightyear Entertainment, a distributor of independent films and music, was founded in 1987. www.lightyear.com



