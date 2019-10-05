VL OMNI Announces Travel to The U.A.E., Exhibition at GITEX as a part of the Canada Pavilion: Official Press Release

For the second year in a row, VL OMNI, a Canadian iPaaS data integration platform serving ecommerce merchants internationally, is returning to Dubai, UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, VL OMNI, a Canadian-based iPaaS data integration and automation platform serving e-commerce and multichannel merchants internationally, is returning to Dubai, UAE. The second trip to the region for the company in just over a year, VL OMNI plans to continue to build on thought leadership and education for e-commerce and multichannel merchants while continuing to meet with elite brands and local partners.

VL OMNI, arriving in Dubai on October 5, 2019, will begin their almost 2-week stay in Dubai first with their participation in GITEX Technology Week (the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, October 6-10, 2019, Dubai World Trade Center), the biggest tech show in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. GITEX, attracting 100,000+ visitors and 4,800+ exhibitors from over 140 countries, is the premier show for empowering strategic goals—no matter how cutting-edge, extraordinary, or disruptive—with best-of-class international technology to turn dreams and goals into reality for merchants the world over. VL OMNI, exhibiting at GITEX for the first time as a part of the Canada Pavilion, serves many top-tier merchants internationally and is looking forward to bringing their world-class agile and scalable point-to-multipoint data automation platform and service to attendees of GITEX.

Interested GITEX attendees are welcome to discover more about VL OMNI by visiting our team in Hall 2 at Stand A41 as a part of the Canada Pavilion (H2-A41). Learn more at www.GITEX.com/exhibitor-list.

After GITEX, VL OMNI is hosting the second consecutive closed-door, invite-only event for e-commerce and multichannel MEMA merchants. Held again under the Shopify Plus banner, this event is tailored to elite and luxury Middle Eastern brands interested in learning more about Shopify Plus and cutting-edge e-commerce for MEMA. In partnership with Creative 971, Shopify Plus, LS Retail, and the Canadian Consulate in the UAE, invitees will hear first-hand from Shopify Plus Partners and scaling MEMA merchants about both opportunities and challenges that come with brand growth under the theme of “Retail Enterprise Ecommerce Success with Shopify Plus”.

To arrange meetings with VL OMNI or to request more information on any of VL OMNI’s activities during their time in Dubai, UAE, please contact the Media Contact attached with this press release or info [at] virtuallogistics.ca.

ABOUT VL OMNI

VL OMNI is a cloud-based, EU-GDPR compliant platform for agile and scalable iPaaS Data Integration. We consult to create strategic data integrations that maintain a central point of data truth. Business agility and scalability is enhanced while incorporating business rules to maximize efficiency and actualize on core strategies.

Learn more at VLOMNI.com





