Tribute Album & Shows To Original Genesis Guitarist Anthony Phillips By Rocking Horse Music Club Announced

Rocking Horse Music Club - Which Way the Wind Blows

Rocking Horse Music Club presents the music of Anthony Phillips

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocking Horse Music Club presents the music of original Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips on the new album, “Which Way the Wind Blows.” The Rocking Horse Music Club is a songwriting and performing collective that emerged from Rocking Horse Studio, a world-class recording facility in central New Hampshire, USA. The group features producer/songwriter/instrumentalist Brian Coombes, singer/songwriter/guitarist Justin Cohn, and singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Patrik Gochez, along with Rocking Horse Studio session musicians Eric Wagley (drums), Myron Kibbee (guitar), Mike McAdam (guitar), and Brenden Harisaides. The band has been performing as a unit live and in the studio since 2008.In February 2019, Rocking Horse Music Club began rehearsing and recording material for a tribute album to original Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips. The album is scheduled for release on October 11, 2019, with live dates in England scheduled for November 2019.The album features numerous special guests, including:Steve Hackett (guitar) – Anthony Phillips' replacement in Genesis. A legend.John Hackett (flute) – in addition to playing flute on the Anthony Phillips album “The Geese & the Ghost,” John has performed on numerous Steve Hackett records and live shows.Nick Magnus (keyboards) – Nick has performed on numerous Steve Hackett records and live shows.Kate St. John (oboe) – Kate was a founding member of Dream Academy and contributed to a Nick Drake tribute album and live show.John Helliwell (clarinet/saxophone) – John was a primary member of Supertramp.Noel McCalla (vocals) – Noel was the lead vocalist on Mike Rutherford's first solo album, “Smallcreep's Day.”Steve Anderson (guitar) – Steve is currently the guitarist in the Room, a UK progressive/melodic rock band. Prior to the Room, he was the guitarist in Grey Lady Down, a British neo-prog band in the 1990s.Evelyn Cormier (vocals) – Evelyn was an American Idol Finalist on ABC television in 2019. She is currently recording her new album at Rocking Horse Studio.Caroline Carter (vocals) – Caroline is a former Miss New Hampshire. As a vocalist, she won the talent competition at the Miss America pageant in 2017. She is currently recording her debut album at Rocking Horse Studio.Coombes describes the origins of the name Rocking Horse Music Club: “Over the years we've developed a community of like-minded musicians, singers, and songwriters at Rocking Horse Studio. Many of the artists that work with us here at the studio have collaborated with each other and have appeared on each other's records. Our group project, the Rocking Horse Music Club, developed out of those collaborations.”The group's debut single, “Everywhere is Home,” a gospel-inspired song that features London's Sing Gospel Choir, was released to critical acclaim in April 2018. The track was featured on radio in New England and received prime time airplay on BBC Radio and London Live in England. In June 2019, almost exactly a year after its release, Everywhere is Home received the award for Best Song – Gospel at the Independent Music Awards in New York City.The band's debut album, “Every Change of Seasons,” was released in September 2018, shortly before the band departed for a tour of the UK that saw them perform throughout the country, including numerous appearances at the BBC and a special engagement for the British Prime Minister.Rocking Horse Music Club 2019: Justin Cohn: vocals, guitar Brian Coombes: keys, vocals Patrik Gochez: guitar, keys, vocals Brenden Harisaides: bass Myron Kibbee: guitars Mike McAdam: guitars Eric Wagley: drums/percussionAlbum Track List:“Um & Aargh”“Paperchase”“Which Way the Wind Blows”“Silver Song”“Something Blue”“Pulling Faces”“Collections”“Sleepfall: The Geese Fly West”“Nightmare”About the shows:November 15-16 at Trading BoundariesTrading Boundaries & Rocking Horse Music Club from the USA present…The Music of Genesis founding members:Anthony Phillips & Mike RutherfordPerformed live by a full band for the FIRST TIME EVER!Working directly with Anthony Phillips, Rocking Horse Music Club has lovingly curated a selection of songs primarily from Ant's first three solo albums, “The Geese & the Ghost”, “Wise After the Event”, and “Sides”. The band will be flying from the USA to perform these shows exclusively for us here at Trading Boundaries. These performances are once-in-a-lifetime events… the shows with us at Trading Boundaries will be the only UK appearances.As an added bonus, the show will also include a performance of material from Mike Rutherford’s beautiful debut album, “Smallcreep's Day”. Joining the band on stage will be the album’s original vocalist, Noel McCalla!Trading Boundaries is proud to present this unique showcase of the early work of two Genesis legends.Trading BoundariesSheffield GreenNear FletchingEast Sussex, UK TN223RBFor tickets: https://www.tradingboundaries.com/live-music/whats-on/ To purchase “Which Way the Wind Blows”:USA: https://www.rockinghorsemusicclub.com/shop UK: https://burningshed.com/rocking-horse-music-club_which-way-the-wind-blows_cd Germany/Europe: https://justforkicks.de/shop/progressive/6234/which-way-the-wind-blows-the-music-of-anthony-phillips?number=29000 Available iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, etc. October 11th.For more information:Rocking Horse Music Club www.RockingHorseMusicClub.com Rocking Horse Music Club Contact:info@rockinghorsestudio.comRadio/Television Contacts UK: Jeff Chegwin National TV & Radio PR: Jeff Chegwin: jeffchegwin@hotmail.com 07957 939 072 Mike Grocott: mike.grocott@hotmail.com 07885 585 789Artist Management: Brian Coombes Rocking Horse Music USA 01.603.512.5347 info@rockinghorsestudio.comPress inquiries:



