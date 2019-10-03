The Pineapple Thief Announce The Release Of Their New Concert Album 'Hold Our Fire' On November 15th

Photo credit: Diana Seifert dianaseifert.com The Pineapple Thief - Hold Our Fire Photo credit: Diana Seifert dianaseifert.com

Reveal First Track “Threatening War” First Ever North America Tour Begins With Drummer Gavin Harrison

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the release of their latest studio album Dissolution, through Kscope, The Pineapple Thief, one of the leading lights of Europe’s experimental rock domain, announce their new concert album Hold Our Fire captured during their 16-date European headline tour in September 2018. The new album is due for release on 15th November, ahead of their debut North America tour in November / December.LISTEN TO "THREATENING WAR (LIVE)" HERE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8wkIVRVclg Holding up a mirror to our chaotic, social media-fixated society, Dissolution is a modern masterpiece that pulses with charged emotion – the perfect album for the times. The album earned them their highest UK album chart entry to date at #36 and also #1 in Rock and Metal, as well as reaching #22 in the German album chart, #4 in the Netherlands Platomania album chart and #14 in the Finland album chart.Hold Our Fire features eight concert performances of Dissolution tracks, including the singles “Far Below”, “Try As I Might”, “Threatening War” & “Uncovering Your Tracks”, as well as “3000 Days” from 2010 studio album Someone Here is Missing with extra guitars from new guitarist George Marios.The band's virtuoso drummer, also known for his work with Porcupine Tree and King Crimson, Gavin Harrison reveals more about their performances for Hold Our Fire: “I feel this live recording really captures the energy and spirit of the band playing together in front of a great enthusiastic crowd.”It's a feeling shared by frontman, composer and guitarist Bruce Soord: “It's a great souvenir from such a memorable tour. I am really looking forward to taking the show over to North America in November and mixing the record reminded me just how much fun we have playing live.”Hold Our Fire track list1. Try As I Might (live)2. Threatening War (live)3. Uncovering Your Tracks (live)4. All That You`ve Got (live)5. Far Below (live)6. Not Naming Any Names (live)7. White Mist (live)8. Shed A Light (live)9. 3000 Days (live)Hold Our Fire will be released on CD, LP and digitally on 15th November worldwide. Fans can also pre-order Soord's new solo album All This Will Be Yours, which is due to be released on 25th October.PRE-ORDER / PRE-SAVE HERETHE PINEAPPLE THIEF will be playing their first ever North America tour in November and December 2019:Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety PlayhouseNov 20 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood TheatreNov 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundstageNov 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union TransferNov 23 - New York City, NY - Sony HallNov 24 - Boston, MA - The SinclairNov 26 - Quebec City, Canada - Palais MontcalmNov 27 - Montreal, Canada - Corona TheatreNov 28 - Toronto, Canada - Mod ClubNov 29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomNov 30 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot BallroomDec 1 - Chicago, IL - Bottom LoungeDec 3 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 StageDec 4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario del Auditorio NacionalDec 6 - Englewood, CO - Gothic TheatreDec 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent BallroomDec 9 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey TheatreDec 10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim'sDec 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne TheatreDec 13 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rickshaw TheatreDec 14 - Seattle, WA - NeumosTickets & VIP packages on sale now - pineapplethief.com/tourThe Pineapple Thief are:Bruce Soord – guitars and vocalsGavin Harrison – drumsJon Sykes – bassSteve Kitch – keyboardsGeorge Marios – guitars and backing vocals (live)The Pineapple Thief online:Website http://www.pineapplethief.com/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thepineapplethief Twitter https://twitter.com/pineapplethief Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thepineapplethief/ Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/4lrBMUSk8PiNnCEZfsmPAk YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE6401DB011BD837E Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/gb/artist/the-pineapple-thief/id278648772 Hi-res images available here: https://kscopemusic.com/media/the-pineapple-thief Press for Dissolution and The Pineapple Thief's 2018 tour:“Poetic, erudite, emotionally powerful, and chock-full of musical imagination” - All Music“Their ability to move from lo-fi intimacy to 21st-century Floydian rock is fantastic” - PROG“They delivered fabulously constructed, atmospheric music, built on sublime melodies” - Record Collector“TPT live is an increasingly exciting proposition... they've recently struck some gold. 9/10” - PowerplayPress inquiries (North America):



