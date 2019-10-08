New Price Reduction For New Construction Homes at Windward Village by Pacific Estates in Long Beach

Manufactured Home Interior

Home Purchasing Affordability & Beauty Meet At Windward Village by Pacific Estates!

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windward Village by Pacific Estates in Long Beach has just reduced the price of two of their beautiful new construction homes. A Planned Unit Development, Windward Village consists of 304 manufactured homes with no land lease; you own the land!

Both units feature 1,600 sq. ft and have comfortably planned living spaces with master suites, modern kitchens & baths, and large carports that are able to fit 2-3 vehicles. Space 288 is a large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home now reduced to $499,000 & Space 289 is 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and reduced to $509,000.

Homes of this size and at this price range are rare, especially if they're new construction in Los Angeles County.

According to Yvette Hitchens, Broker-Associate & Team Lead at Windward Village by Pacific Estates, "Manufactured Homes are an affordable option to homeownership in Los Angeles County. I sell condos at this price in areas of Los Angeles County with much higher HOA's and a lot less living area".

This community boasts an impressive array of amenities & family friendly community events. Community features include onsite management, 24-hr guarded entry, club house, library, gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, billiard room, tennis & basketball court, play area, and open green space. The HOA fee is also very reasonably priced at $244 per month.

Another great benefit is that the community is approved for VA & FHA mortgage financing.

All of these great options are coupled with the fact that the City of Long Beach was recently named one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. by personal finance website WalletHub.com. Long Beach is located close to Orange County and is home to the Aquarium of the Pacific, El Dorado Nature Center, The Queen Mary, and Rainbow Harbor & Marina, making this community even more attractive.

About the Broker

Windward Village by Pacific Estates is a preferred Broker at the community & they work with buyers, sellers, and investors.. Team leader Yvette Hitchens has the passion, expertise, and exceptional reputation for customer service. Her team has been recognized as a top team for the past 5 years. For more information and to schedule a tour call 855-533-4376 or email sales@windwardvillage.realestate. You can also browse the community online at windwardvillage.realestate

Inside Your New Home



