Harky’s Chimney, Hearth & Home Promotes National Fireplace Month

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While absence can make the heart grow fonder, gathering around a fireplace can strengthen family bonds. A fireplace is also a focal point of your home – an updated design can add meaningful value to your home.“Fireplaces aren’t just for living room spaces anymore –with technological advances and a proper sized room, home builders and interior designers are now incorporating fireplaces in many different areas of the home, and it’s not uncommon to see multiple fireplaces in a home today,” said Todd Harkrider, owner of Harky’s Chimney, Hearth & Home.Harky’s Chimney would like to remind homeowners and custom homebuilders this National Fireplace Month (the month of October) that a beautiful fireplace encourages family togetherness and memory making. Don’t let your rooms miss another #tenyearchallenge and consider all the possibilities around installing a new fireplace design.Consider these areas to create a fireplace masterpiece and wonderful viewing areas:1) Master Bedroom: Make the master bedroom even cozier and romantic by installing a new fireplace. While most homes still don’t have a fireplace in the bedroom—it’s one of the other rooms being considered the most. New advancements in technology can also allow you to set the timer to allow the fireplace to start up right before you wake up therefore it’s nice and warm when you wake up in the morning.2) Master Bathroom: Nothing beats a nice soak in the tub after a long day—besides adding additional elegance and sophistication to the bathroom, (many fireplaces installed today have a remote-control features) for additional convenience; however, we recommend that the fireplace isn’t installed in an area prone to be contact with water due to the fire and falling hazards associated (with its placement there).3) Outdoor Spaces: Some of life’s most memorable moments are spent in the backyard surrounded by amazing friends and family. Installing an outdoor fireplace not only increases the ambiance of your outdoor living space but can also extend the months you can spend outdoors with friends and family. We believe the best outdoor fireplace designs are the ones that flow seamlessly from indoors to outdoors.4) Foyer and Entryways: Give your family and guests a great first impression and a very warm welcome—no pun intended. With fireplaces available in a variety of shapes and sizes today, even the smallest foyers and entryways can be decorated with a modern fireplace. Whether it’s an electric fireplace, a small gas fireplace or a small torch flame– guests will be intrigued with the ambiance.Consider these trends when researching for your new fireplace:1) A Modern Style: There's been continued growth of sleek and more modern fireplaces—including clean, linear lines with less metal/trim and more glass which opens the fireplace up more. There are typically more options for the trim as well– such as brushed nickel, copper and vintage, along with the more standard stainless steel and flat black options.2) Gas and Electric Fireplaces: These fireplaces continue to grow in popularity, offering the convenience of using a remote control or wall switch. They are also typically easier to clean and require less maintenance than a woodburning fireplace.3) Placement Higher Up: Consumers are starting to place gas and electric fireplaces more at eye level—some are even positioning them higher up on the wall just like they would a television. The technological advances and enclosed gas and electric fireplaces are allowing homeowners to place their newly installed fireplaces in many locations that might not have been easily accomplished in the past.Some tips for enjoying fireplaces and hearth products safely:1) Make sure the area around the fireplace is clear of flammable materials—such as furniture, books, newspapers, children’s toys, etc. Three feet away is a good rule of thumb.2) Have the fireplace and chimney inspected annually by a professional and cleaned as necessary. This is to ensure the fireplace and flue are clear of obstructions and creosote to prevent a fire.3) Make family members and guests aware that the fireplace, stove or insert can be very hot and to keep an appropriate distance. All gas fireplaces should have a safety barrier screen on the glass—these screens reduce the risk of serious burns by preventing skin from coming into direct contact with the glass.4) If you are burning wood, ensure the fireplace has a safety barrier screen to help prevent embers from exiting the firebox, ensure the damper is open to help prevent smoke filling up your home and remove ash from the firebox between fires as build up can restrict airflow and cause smoke.5) If using vented logs, clamp your fireplace damper into the open position so it never closes while burning to ensure proper ventilation. If burning vent-free logs for more than an hour, crack a window open to help replace the oxygen burned by the vent-free logs in your home.About Harky’s Chimney & Home Services, LLC Harky's Chimney & Home Services, LLC ("Harky's") is a chimney sweep and home services company in Texas (we do business in Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin and Tyler) that utilizes leading technology. We operate under the Harky's Chimney, Hearth & Home and Harky’s Chimney & Home Services primarily for the residential customer and Apartment Chimney Sweeps for multi-family property managers. The owner, Todd Harkrider, is a highly-coveted CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep, a CSIA-Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician, an executive board member of the South Central Hearth, Patio & BBQ Association (SCHPBA) and a member of the National HPBA Governmental Affairs Committee.About The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA)The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), based in Arlington, Va., is the North American industry association for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, representatives, service firms and allied associates for all types of barbecue, patio and hearth appliances, fuels and accessories. 