Purple Heart Homes Hosts Veterans Aging Summit 2019

STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with the Housing Assistance Council, the Home Depot Foundation,the National League of Cities, and Denver Arts & Venues, PHH presents its third annual eventPurple Heart Homes (PHH – www.phhusa.org ) is pleased to announce that, together with the Housing Assistance Council (HAC), the Home Depot Foundation, the National League of Cities (NLC), and Denver Arts & Venues, it will host its third annual Veterans Aging Summit on October 8, 2019 at McNichols Civic Center Building in in Denver, Colorado.This year, the important Summit will present case studies on senior Veterans and hold discussion panels and presentations on topics including dealing with a Veteran’s financial burdens, housing issues within the aging Veteran community, roles that cities and city leaders play in supporting Veterans, and homelessness prevention and response. In addition to John Gallina, Co-founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes, moderators will include Shonterria Charleston, Director of Training & Technical Assistance, Housing Assistance Council and Domenick Lasorsa, Senior Program Specialist of Veterans Housing & Community Development, National League of Cities. Panelists will include people from the PHH Colorado Front Range Chapter, The Veterans Center, Catholic Charities Community Services, the City of Colorado Springs, and Rocky Mountain Human Services.“We are delighted to once again have the opportunity to work with our partners to present a third annual Veterans Aging Summit,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “We know from the past two Summits that these dialogues are critical in educating attendees about the perilous situations many of our Veterans find themselves in, the organizations that work so hard to help these Veterans, and the need for more support from organizations and individuals across the United States. Results from the past two Veterans Aging Summits have been valuable and we plan to continue holding these events to ensure people in all areas of the country have the opportunity to participate and learn from them. We are grateful to HAC, NLC, and the Home Depot Foundation for their continued involvement and assistance, which enable us to continue the Aging Veterans Summit series, and to Denver Arts and Venues for their help in bringing this year’s Summit to Colorado.”More than 4 million Service Connected Disabled Veterans live in the United States today (U.S. Census Bureau, https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2017/veterans-day.html ), and over 50 percent of Veterans 65 years of age and older live in homes built in the 1950’s and 1960’s that often are no longer suited to meet their needs because of their ages and disabilities. Purple Heart Homes has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place (VAIP) and The Veterans Home Ownership Program (VHOP). From building a ramp for wheelchair-bound veterans to providing home ownership opportunities to veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, Purple Heart Homes’ programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of veterans of all ages and from all eras.Please join Purple Heart Homes and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe andaccessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Pleaseconsider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its’ Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a Chapter in your community. There are so many more of these Veterans who need our help. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help Purple Heart Homes in its mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans.VETERANS AGING SUMMITTuesday, October 8, 2018McNichols Civic Center Building144 West Colfax AvenueDenver, Colorado 802028:00am-4:00pmTo register, visit PHH Aging Veterans Summit 2019 or contact Paula Collins at 704.438.6127/pcollins@phhusa.orgAbout Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.For more information, visit www.phhusa.org . Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.# # #Contact: Brandon Cassiano, Communications & Digital Media ManagerPurple Heart Homes – 980-223-5031, bcassiano@phhusa.orgDebbie Kaufmann, Communications ManagerPurple Heart Homes - 301-252-3582, dkaufmann@phhusa.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.