Better Branches Technology Releases Better Lobby Online Queuing Module

Better Branches Technology Online Queuing - showing CU Branches with Queuing Popup.

New module will provide convenient member service and boost branch efficiency

Better Lobby Online Queuing Module allows visitors to use their “wait time” for activities outside the branch …… running errands, grabbing a cup of coffee, or making a purchase nearby the branch.” — Rick Poulton

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Branches Technology LLC, a provider of branch visitor queuing and appointment handling software for credit unions, announced the release of a new module for their Credit Union industry-leading Better Lobby visitor management system: Better Lobby Online Queuing Module. The new software module enables branch visitors to reduce their wait time in the branch lobby by joining the service queue remotely - using their mobile phone, desk-top computer or (optionally) the CU’s banking app - prior to arriving at the branch.Upon arrival at the branch the visitor checks in to finalize their position in the queue. Credit unions that deploy the Better Lobby Online Queuing Module will find that it will help them to manage and improve the member experience, while seamlessly coordinating their walk-in and appointment traffic. Members will appreciate the ability to reduce their wait time, while credit union branch managers will be able gain insights into walk-in volume shortly before it occurs allowing for better utilization of staff.Rick Poulton, President of Better Branches Technology, states that “our new Better Lobby Online Queuing Module allows branch visitors to use their “wait time” for activities outside the branch, such as travel to the branch, running quick errands, grabbing a cup of coffee, or making a purchase nearby the branch.” He adds that “we are pleased to provide this new, brand enhancing, technology to credit unions. We believe that we are the first to provide this capability in the CU FinTech market.”About Better Branches Technology LLCSince its founding in 2003 Better Branches’ software solutions have expanded to include modules such as: Better Lobby/Main Service Queue, Self Check-in Kiosk, Branch Appointment Calendar, Mobile Appointment Booking Tool, Online Queuing, Survey Trigger module, and Branch Video Meeting Queues. These solutions are flexible enough to support credit unions with 10,000 to 950,000 members.For more information, contact Rick Poulton at (866) 444-8344 ext 20 or email rpoulton@betterbranches.com. You may also learn more about Better Branches Technology LLC by visiting www.betterbranches.com



