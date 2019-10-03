ST. LUCIA'S JADE MOUNTAIN CAPTURES TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARD

ST. LUCIA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Lucia's world-class resort, Jade Mountain, has collected another international honor, scoring Gold in the Hospitality category's "Overall-Luxury Hotel/Resort" of the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.The Magellan Awards, which recognize outstanding candidates from design to marketing to services, honor the best in travel and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all.All honorees were featured in a special issue of the influential Travel Weekly magazine in September in a section dedicated to this year's winners.Jade Mountain submitted a 44-second video clip put together by the resort's Executive Director of Marketing and Operations, Karolin Troubetzkoy, in collaboration with social media influencers Jeremy Austin and Angie Villa.Troubetzkoy was delighted with the reception of the video by the awards committee: "It is one of our most engaging pieces of content, gathering more than 500,000 views in various lengths over multiple platforms through our social media and wider digital marketing efforts."The video showcases the allure of the luxury resort, which she contended, "breaks away from the mold."Jade Mountain is an architectural masterpiece set on 600 acres of lush greenery that features awe-inspiring vistas and unique guest experiences. "This video captures what it feels like to escape to a magical resort in one of the most alluring destinations in the world - St. Lucia," Troubetzkoy stated.Obviously the panel of judges agreed with her.About Jade MountainRising majestically above the 600-acre beachfront resort of Anse Chastanet, Jade Mountain Resort on St. Lucia's south-western Caribbean coastline is a cornucopia of organic architecture celebrating the island's stunning scenic beauty. Architect owner Nick Troubetzkoy has expanded upon his philosophy of building in harmony with Caribbean nature in his creation of Jade Mountain. The bold architectural design - individual bridges leading to exceptional infinity pool sanctuaries and rugged stoned-faced columns reaching towards the sky - makes Jade Mountain one of the Caribbean's most mesmerizing resort experiences.For more information, visit www.jademountain.com ENDS

Jade Mountain's award-winning entry



