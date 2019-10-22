Wise Agent CRM launches Real Estate postcard solution Wise Printing

Wise Agent has launched its solution to sending Real Estate postcards to databases with their new Wise Printing feature.

We are extremely excited to now offer print postcards for members. As the market is changing, fewer agents are sending snail mail, so our members are seeing more value in it as a way to stand out.” — Brandon Wise, Wise Agent CEO

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Agent has launched its solution to sending Real Estate postcards to databases with their new Wise Printing feature.Real Estate professionals using Wise Agent CRM now have the ability to create personalized Listing, Open House, and Just Sold postcards made from industry-proven templates.Postcards can be customized with Agent Photos, Logos, and business bios. Wise Printing takes users through a simple-to-use customization process in steps to create modern, stylish marketing postcards.Once users have finalized their postcard designs, they can select contacts or groups of contacts to send to right from their database.Pricing for this new feature starts as low as 65 cents per card. Postcards can be created for events such as Holidays, Birthdays and Home Sale Anniversaries.Real Estate postcards remain an effective marketing tool when targeting specific areas and creating name recognition as a neighborhood market authority.Postcard orders and delivery statuses can be tracked within the CRM for individual cards or for batch orders.Wise Agent; a leading contact relationship management platform, provides Real Estate Professionals with a complete contact & transaction management system and also includes a full marketing suite that includes Landing Pages, Lead Automation, Video Texting, Drip Campaigns and much more.For more information on the new Wise Printing feature follow this link to Wise Agent’s blog: https://wiseagent.com/blog/real-estate-postcards-made-easy-with-wiseprinting

