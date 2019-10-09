Wise Agent announces Integration with PieSync

Wise Agent announces new integration with Piesync

Wise Agent has announced an integration with Piesync, a platform that syncs contacts between cloud apps two-way and in real-time.

Integrating with Pie Sync will allow users that utilize technologies that are currently not integrated with Wise Agent the ability to integrate with us, quickly and easily through Pie Sync.” — Elaine Sommerschield, Wise Agent COO

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Agent , the leading real estate lead capture and lead management platform, has announced an integration with Piesync , the fastest growing real-time, two-way intelligent customer data synchronization.Founded in 2002, Wise Agent is a powerful all-in-one real estate industry CRM combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent also boasts the most integrations with leading real estate technology companies, with the mission of giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system.The new integration will save agents hours of manual data entry, as well as eliminating errors by entering duplicate information. It will also eliminate the hassle of importing and exporting contact files from each system, saving time.“Integrating with Pie Sync will allow users that utilize technologies that are currently not integrated with Wise Agent the ability to integrate with us, quickly and easily through Pie Sync.” said Elaine Sommerschield, Wise Agent COO.Real Estate agents can take advantage of this contact sync across all of their devices,PieSync integrates Wise Agent with multiple other apps for an automatic 2-way contact sync. Each time a contact is added in another app, or it gets updated, it is automatically synced with Wise Agent, and vice versa.Some of the apps that will now be in a 2-way sync with Wise Agent are Outlook, KWCommand, MailChimp, Constant Contact, and many more.Both companies offer a 14 day free trial of their services, you can find registration info at www.wiseagent.com and www.piesync.com

