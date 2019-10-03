Mentors needed for current and former foster youth in Mahoning Valley!
Being a mentor is certainly a commitment but IGNITE staff will be available every step of the way, beginning with a 12-hour pre-match training to educate on the foster care system, role of a mentor, and possible activities that would be beneficial to both. Mentors will also have a coach checking in monthly to assure the relationship is going well. This support is sure to help mentors and mentees feel comfortable in their new role, allowing them to explore new activities and grow together.
If you are at least 25-years-old, reside in the Mahoning Valley, can pass a background/driving record check and drug test, and can volunteer at least six hours a month for one year, NOAS invites you to come learn more about IGNITE by attending one of their orientations on:
Tuesday, October 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm
Tuesday, October 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm
Orientation will take place at the NOAS office, located at 5000 E. Market Street, Suite 26, Warren, OH 44484. Please RSVP by contacting Abi Biroschak at (330) 856-5582 ext. 125 or abiroschak@noas.com.
