Mentors needed for current and former foster youth in Mahoning Valley!

WARREN, OH, USA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Ohio Adoption Services, a private, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) adoption and foster care agency, is in need of volunteer mentors for their new program, IGNITE Foster Youth: MENTOR One Who Needs Someone. The program matches both current foster youth ages 12-18 and former foster youth aged 18-21 with a healthy adult connection in their community. Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) has seen the difference one caring adult makes in a youth’s life and is eager to find more of these healthy relationships for the teens and young adults they serve.Being a mentor is certainly a commitment but IGNITE staff will be available every step of the way, beginning with a 12-hour pre-match training to educate on the foster care system, role of a mentor, and possible activities that would be beneficial to both. Mentors will also have a coach checking in monthly to assure the relationship is going well. This support is sure to help mentors and mentees feel comfortable in their new role, allowing them to explore new activities and grow together.If you are at least 25-years-old, reside in the Mahoning Valley, can pass a background/driving record check and drug test, and can volunteer at least six hours a month for one year, NOAS invites you to come learn more about IGNITE by attending one of their orientations on:Tuesday, October 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 pmTuesday, October 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 pmOrientation will take place at the NOAS office, located at 5000 E. Market Street, Suite 26, Warren, OH 44484. Please RSVP by contacting Abi Biroschak at (330) 856-5582 ext. 125 or abiroschak@noas.com.



