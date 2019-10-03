ZE PowerGroup Inc. Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Data. We Get It. Winner of the Private Cloud Category for the 2019 STRATUS AWARDS for Cloud Computing ZEMA Data Integration and Analytics Platform

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Business Intelligence Group of New Jersey, today announced ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) a 2019 Stratus Award winner for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify companies, products and people that are offering unique cloud technology solutions and deemed leaders in the cloud. ZE’s ZE Cloud won the award for Best Private Cloud Provider.The ZE Cloud offering is composed of Hosted Services and Managed Services and provides a turn-key solution for clients with access to the ZEMA’s platform while providing an overall end-to-end data management solution. The ZE Cloud is considered a Private and Dedicated Cloud solution for organizations that require high volume data aggregation and complex analytics.“ZE is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives.”“ZE is most pleased to have our ZE Cloud recognized as a leader in private cloud and innovative cloud computing. We have invested tremendous effort to build a purposeful cloud environment where data-driven organizations can undertake their critical data processes securely and with confidence. Our offering is robust, dynamic and highly scalable.” Said Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President and CEO, ZE PowerGroup.“I am so proud of our employees and partners for their dedication and hard work in building our ZE Cloud solution,” Dr. El-Ramly continued. “We know that the work we are doing is transforming the world as we know it, and our technology will continue to lead the industry for data management and private cloud solutions.”About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.About ZE and ZEMAEstablished in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. In May 2019, ZE was also awarded the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award.To learn more about ZE visit www.ze.com



