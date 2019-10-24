Philanthropic Crowdfunding from KDG Making Missions Memorable

KDG in Allentown offers award-winning philanthropic crowdfunding and higher ed day of giving campaigns

KDG has helped Drexel University, FIT, and Baker University launch record-breaking giving campaigns.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a new school year commences, KDG is helping colleges and universities around the country engage donors through philanthropic crowdfunding.

These higher ed crowdfunding campaigns do more than just ask for donations. They use gamification to help bring alumni, students, faculty, and friends together. Using challenges, competitions, hidden games, and special prizes, schools have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

“These interactive sites keep donors coming back throughout the day, refreshing the page to see whether or not their school has hit their goal,” says Kalyn Kates, lead UI/UX design at KDG.

Higher educational institutions KDG has worked with on successful, record-breaking, and social-media-trending crowdfunding campaigns include Drexel University, Muhlenberg College, and Florida Institute of Technology. Past campaigns have won the Davey Awards, the Web Awards, and even the CASE awards.

To learn more about the custom crowdfunding campaigns KDG’s UI/UX design team offers, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/areas-of-focus/philanthropic-crowdfunding/



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

