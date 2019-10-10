KDG Moving QuickBooks Clients to Zoho Books

KDG is helping clients migrate to Zoho Books from Quickbooks

KDG in Allentown, PA is helping businesses migrate their financial data from QuickBooks to Zoho Books.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A certified Zoho Partner, KDG’s team of Zoho experts is helping businesses improve their books by migrating them from QuickBooks to Zoho Books.

“The great thing about Zoho Books is that it integrates with the entire Zoho Suite,” explains Mike Dranginis, AVP of Zoho Development at KDG. “It syncs with Projects, CRM, Invoice, Inventory, Analytics, and more.”

While platforms like QuickBooks and Sage are well-known, they don’t provide the customization that businesses need to truly make use of their accounting data, explains Dranginis.

By syncing with Analytics, businesses can run reports on receivables, payables, restricted revenue, and more. Zoho Books also features a Customer Portal, which allows customers to pay their bills online. Automated reminders are sent to clients who miss payments.

In addition to migration services, KDG also offers bookkeeping and monthly administration services, including data entry, bank reconciliations, invoicing, and bill pay.

“High-quality data starts with high-quality books,” says Dranginis. “We’ll be with clients every step of the way.”

To learn more about QuickBooks migration and other financial process services available from KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/services/financial-process-optimization/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

Financial Process Optimization from KDG



