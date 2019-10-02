Leading Consumer Products Manufacturer Selects Amplifi and EnterWorks to Lead MDM Program

CSS Industries Will Utilize Expert Services from Amplifi and Highly Ranked Software Technology from EnterWorks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifi , a best-in-class strategy and information management consultancy, and EnterWorks , a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, announced today that each has been chosen by CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to provide consulting services and technology to support CSS’ MDM and Digital Asset Management programs.CSS, a leading consumer products company serving the craft, gift and seasonal markets, currently maintains a number of brands in its corporate family, including Simplicity, McCall’s, Vogue Patterns, Berwick, Offray, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, Dudley’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, La Mode, Wrights, Boye, Dimensions, fitlosophy, X&O Paper Goodsand Perler. As part of CSS’ engagement with Amplifi and Enterworks, Amplifi and Enterworks worked with CSS to streamline CSS’ product catalog, standardize data structures, improve data quality, eliminate duplicate entries, and provide centralized access to product information and related digital assets for business applications and users that rely on it to introduce new and innovative product offerings.“Amplifi came in and took the time to meet with our many different teams, reviewing our data and various workflows,” said Bryan Diegnan, CSS’ Senior Business Relationship Management Manager. “With that insight, they guided us not only on selecting a PIM but setting it up as well. All along the journey, they provided us with insights on how to manage our data. Today, for the first time, CSS now has a central place to store our data.”CSS partnered with Amplifi and Enterworks to assess its enterprise information architecture for product data and to identify best-fit technologies to help CSS create a single source of product data and digital assets, along with necessary disciplines to automate and govern the aggregation and creation of product content so that it can be easily managed, enhanced and published to all sales channels. Additionally, CSS recognized an opportunity to introduce more modern and efficient workflow, reporting, and version control capabilities as part of an overall solution.“We were drawn to both the passion of the CSS team and to the company’s complex business case for data acquisition and management,” said Amplifi CEO Corey Mellick. “Growing by acquisition is an increasingly common business practice that leads to unique challenges to harness the power of the data that serves as the foundation of all business priorities. We are excited to partner with the CSS and EnterWorks teams to ensure that strong foundation leads to successful outcomes.”EnterWorks is highly recognized by top industry analysts. Its partnership with Amplifi spans multiple years in jointly serving major consumer product and industrial brands.“We are pleased with the great working relationship we have with Amplifi in delivering data management excellence. We work to help companies in mastering the complexity of digitization for achieving differentiated experiences for their customers,” said Rick Chavie, GM of EnterWorks. “Achieving such a positive outcome for CSS Industries is our shared goal.”About CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS)CSS is a creative consumer products company, focused on the craft, gift and seasonal categories. For these design-driven categories, we engage in the creative development, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of our products with an omni-channel approach focused primarily on mass market retailers. Our core products within the craft category include sewing patterns, ribbons, trims, buttons, and kids’ crafts. For the gift category, our core products are designed to celebrate certain life events or special occasions, with a focus on packaging items, such as ribbons, bows, bags and wrap, as well as stationery, baby gift items, and party and entertaining products. For the seasonal category, we focus on holiday gift packaging items including ribbons, bows, bags, tags and gift card holders, in addition to specific holiday-themed decorations and activities, including Easter egg dyes and Valentine’s Day classroom exchange cards. In keeping with our corporate mission, all of our products are designed to help make life memorable.About AmplifiAmplifi is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset...THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its North American offices. To harness the power of your data, visit Amplifi at https://goamplifi.com About EnterWorks, a Winshuttle LLC CompanyEnterWorksMaster Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at enterworks.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.