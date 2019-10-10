Stealth Added to Altilly Crypto Trading Exchange

Stealth XST

DOVER, DE, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stealth team is pleased to announce their recent integration onto the Altilly digital asset trading platform. Available XST trading pairs on the Altilly exchange include BTC, ETH, USDT and XQR.“We’re pleased to have Stealth (XST) join our exchange platform,” stated Nayiem Willems, CEO of Altilly. “As a well-established coin on their own chain we believe that Stealth is a great addition to the markets we offer.”Stealth is currently trading on multiple exchanges including Bittrex, Vinex, Bitinka, and SouthXchange. Additional market integrations are in anticipation of the full release of Junaeth , Stealth’s novel blockchain consensus protocol.Junaeth, formerly called “Quantum Proof-of-Stake” (qPoS), is the groundbreaking technology behind the Stealth cryptocurrency. Junaeth represents a key breakthrough to achieve the holy grail of crypto; fast, feeless and private transactions on a platform scalable to thousands of transactions per second.Now successfully in public testnet, the Junaeth code is published to GitHub and available for public review.Stealth’s unique, public blockchain was launched in 2014, and their lead developer, Dr. James Stroud, recently presented at both Consensus New York and Elev8 Los Angeles, discussing Stealth’s development milestones, including the new Junaeth proof-of-stake consensus protocol.### ENDS ###About Stealth R&DStealth provides the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible. The Stealth blockchain provides almost instant transactions with absolute privacy protection using state of the art cryptography combined with streamlined blockchain execution. This new technology is called Junaeth.Stealth R&D LLC is a registered Delaware (USA) limited liability corporation. For more information visit https://stealth.org/ About AltillyThe Next Generation Digital Asset ExchangeAltilly has built the core parts from the ground up, using the latest programming techniques to make the system less resource intensive, faster and more secure. Their platform takes great lengths to ensure a complete security lockdown of their systems using multiple layers of firewalls and internal networking. Altilly’s safe storage is completely off network and stored in a secure facility. All of their safe storage and withdrawal wallet public keys (addresses) are signed and available on their system status page for you to monitor and verify.Altilly believes that users of cryptocurrency should be able to trade easily and quickly with other users. Currently there are no pre-set limits on how much you can exchange, deposit, or withdraw.For more information please visit them at https://www.altilly.com/ Media Contact:For media inquiries please contact Stealth by email to contact@stealth.org



