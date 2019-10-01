Government Authority, Colorado SIPA, Announces New CTO

Colorado SIPA, a government authority delivering eGovernment technologies, hires a new CTO.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado government authority focusing on helping governments put more information and services online has hired a new Chief Technology Officer to drive technology systems vision.

Jerrod Roth has over 20 years of IT experience from the United States Air Force as well as the State of Colorado. He joined SIPA in his new role as Chief Technology Officer in September 2019, complimenting a team of only 8 at the government authority.

As Chief Technology Officer, Jerrod will be responsible for identifying new technologies and vendors, as well as determining technological best practices to advance SIPA’s mission. The position interacts with state agencies and local governments in an effort to drive mobile and eGovernment growth through efficient, effective, and affordable services to serve residents.

Jerrod brings considerable knowledge and experience of SIPA services and vendors as well as of the Colorado government scene. He has been involved with SIPA as a customer and partner representing the Governor’s Office of Information Technology for a number of years. Jerrod is a certified project management professional (PMP) and received his BASc in Project Management from Northwest Florida State College and MBA from Colorado State University. His past roles have included more than 20 years in IT project management with the United States Air Force as well as time in IT project management/governance with General Dynamics Information Technology, the Colorado Department of Revenue, and the Governor’s Office of Information Technology.

“We are fortunate to have Jerrod Roth join the SIPA team,” said SIPA Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. “His years of experience for the state of Colorado and in IT project management will provide a great sounding board for future technologies delivered by SIPA and our portal integrator, Colorado Interactive.”

Roth has this to say about becoming the newest member of the Statewide Internet Portal Authority Team, “I look forward to being a key player in technology delivery from Colorado SIPA. SIPA has a mission that is exciting, and I look forward to serving Colorado residents by working directly with the state and local governments who engage with them.”

About SIPA

Created by Colorado Statute in 2004, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (Colorado SIPA) is a self-funded government authority made to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for eGovernment services. Colorado SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by helping governments put more information and services online to benefit the residents of Colorado. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. For more information about SIPA, please visit www.colorado.gov/sipa.



