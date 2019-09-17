It’s easy to secure eGovernment solutions from Colorado SIPA, a CO government authority

Colorado SIPA helps connect governments across the state to solutions and funds that help put information and services online

Colorado SIPA is a great resource for all things IT and working with SIPA is a great collaborative experience.” — Laura Kotewa, Town Clerk

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2004 Colorado SIPA has been helping governments across the state to put information and services online with highly popular no-cost solutions, an RFP free process, and attentive customer support. Recently, the town of Green Mountain Falls has taken advantage of some of the services that Colorado SIPA offers.

Already fully invested in their free colorado.gov website, Green Mountain Falls Town Clerk, Laura Kotewa, connected with SIPA to explore other free essential eGovernment solutions that would make it easier for residents to conduct business with the town. For Kotewa SIPA was an easy partnership to secure solutions that help automate some of the town’s processes. “It gives our staff more time to devote to the more personal and deeper issues,” says Laura Kotewa. Green Mountain Falls is utilizing both no-cost and low-cost services from the government authority, “Colorado SIPA is a great resource for all things IT and working with SIPA is a great collaborative experience.”

It is town clerks like Laura that make evident the impact that SIPA has on Colorado communities. The dedication of hardworking public servants, inspires SIPA to continue to deliver on its mission of providing efficient, effective, and secure solutions to governments to put more information online. “We want to deliver technology that makes government business easier, more secure and automated,” said Jack Arrowsmith, Executive Director of Colorado SIPA. “We partner with our portal integrator Colorado Interactive, and various other vendors, to provide an RFP-free procurement for solutions that are at a competitive price.”

While Green Mountain Falls continues to update their residents from a timely and easy-to-use website platform, they are also collecting valuable data from them in a custom developed online form. All of the no-cost solutions offered through SIPA (websites, payment processing, online form development, and event applications) are powered by Colorado Interactive, a subsidiary of national eGovernment solutions company, NIC. “We’re proud that our partnership with SIPA provides every level of government, from towns such as Green Mountain Falls to state agencies, access to innovative digital government solutions,” said Colorado Interactive President and General Manager, Mike Ansley. “Under state statute, our partnership allows them to engage citizens online without requests for proposals or the use of tax appropriations.”

The low-cost solutions that SIPA offers are from various vendor partners that are secured based on Colorado community need and can be offered at a discounted rate because of SIPA’s self-funded model. The process to secure a service through SIPA is an easy 5 minute request form and the completion of an Eligible Government Entity Agreement, both of which can be found at www.colorado.gov/sipa.

In addition to essential no and low-cost services, SIPA also hosts an annual Micro-Grant Program. With a simple application form and even simpler project requirement, to put information and services online for residents of Colorado, the SIPA Micro-Grant Program has distributed over $1million in the past 9 years.

With easy-to-access solutions and easy-to-apply-for funds, Colorado SIPA is a government authority changing the ways that governments serve governments and governments conduct business.

About SIPA

Created by Colorado Statute in 2004, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (Colorado SIPA) is a self-funded government authority made to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for eGovernment services. Colorado SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by helping governments put more information and services online to benefit the residents of Colorado. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. For more information about SIPA, please visit www.colorado.gov/sipa.

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov) and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the State and Colorado Interactive to help Colorado government entities web-enable their services. Colorado Interactive builds, operates, maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of eGovernment firm NIC's (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies.



